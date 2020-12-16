NEW BETHLEHEM – Already down several board members due to resignations over the last several months, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce moved last week toward a more tourism-based focus as several more board members resigned.
At their meeting on Dec. 10, the remaining members of the chamber board approved the resignations of board members Amanda Coon and Ty Poster, which were announced last month, as well as Tim and Jenn Murray, who more recently resigned from the group’s leadership. And after last week’s meeting ended, another longtime board member, Jamie Lefever, confirmed that she had submitted her resignation letter. Those resignations join others by Ryan Wells, Mary Benton and Andrea Truitt, which came earlier in the year.
Lefever’s resignation came after a meeting in which newly elected chamber president Austin Blose announced that he wanted to change the chamber’s bylaws to include a statement to refocus the chamber’s efforts more toward tourism in the area, including the development of attractions, festivals and shopping, as well as promotion, the expansion of tourism development and education of what the area has to offer.
Blose was joined at the in-person meeting by the chamber’s remaining board members, including Gordon Barrows, Rusty Price, Gennie Gerow and Mitch Blose, and online by members Lefever, Tyler Ruby and Brendan Allison. Member Shelly Hammond was absent.
“We are a trail town,” Austin Blose said in proposing his change to the bylaws. He said that more and more people are visiting the area to use the trails. “There is a lot of money in tourism.
“We have a lot to offer in Western Pennsylvania ... and Clarion County is home to a lot of that recreation.”
Blose pointed to the large amount of traffic that passes through the area on Route 28/66.
“That is going to be the future,” he said, calling his proposed change to the bylaws the “Tourism Responsibility Clause.”
Lefever and Ruby said that while they did not disagree with the importance of tourism in the area, they argued that the bylaws were more about operating the business of the chamber, while the proposed amendment was more of a mission statement. They said that the chamber did not need to go through the lengthly process of changing its bylaws, as nothing in the current bylaws prohibited the chamber from doing any of the things that Blose had proposed.
A change to the bylaws, they said, had to be approved by a majority of the chamber’s members gathered together, not just a majority of the board members.
Price, who operates the Hunter’s Moon Lodge Bed and Breakfast, just off the trail in Climax, said he agreed that the trail and tourism should become the focal point of chamber efforts.
“We are right in the middle of this trail,” he said, pointing to the success of other trail towns. “I’ve watched nothing happen all these years.”
Ruby asked Blose to explain how the proposed change to the bylaws would change the chamber.
“Why change the bylaws if we don’t have a plan of action?” he asked. Ruby also added that under normal, non-pandemic circumstances, the chamber “does a fantastic job” of holding events which bring people into the area.
Blose said that the bylaw change would give the chamber more opportunity to partner with the tourism bureaus in Clarion and Armstrong counties, both groups in which he is affiliated. He suggested that the change could also open the door to more grant funding.
“Do we know that?” Ruby asked. “Are we hindered now?”
Blose said that if the tourism clause was made a part of the bylaws, it would force the chamber to put money toward tourism causes.
“We need something broader that can enrich the valley,” he said.
Ruby pointed out that there is nothing currently in the bylaws that would prevent the chamber from spending money on tourism now.
Lefever and Ruby said that rather than changing the bylaws, the group needed to rework its budget to allocate money to reflect the new mission.
Allison pointed out that everyone seemed to want the same outcome, but did not agree on how to make it happen.
Price said some of the chamber’s money should be used to beautify the Redbank Valley Trail.
“That is the money maker,” he said. “We’ve got to promote what’s good. Right now in this town, it’s the heart. There’s nothing else going on.”
“The businesses will do better when you back the trail,” Price continued, noting that in successful trail towns, everything works together toward the common goal.
Gerow made a motion to make the change to the bylaws pending a vote by the membership. Blose said the item could be included on the chamber election ballots that are sent out early in the new year, and announced at the group’s annual dinner in the spring.
Ruby, Lefever and Allison voted against the motion, which passed 4-3.
“Not everybody is directly associated with the trail, and they don’t care,” Ruby said, cautioning that the effort could alienate many chamber members.
“I think this is going to lead us down a road of positivity,” Blose countered.
The group then switched attention to the chamber’s 2021 budget, noting that Blose and others would need to propose changes to the spending plan before it could be voted on by the board next month.
While Allison said he will rerun for his chamber board position in 2021, Ruby said he was undecided. After the meeting, Lefever told The Leader-Vindicator that she had submitted her letter of resignation.