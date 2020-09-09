HARRISBURG – Several area counties have experienced news deaths attributed to coronavirus over the past week, including Armstrong, Butler and Jefferson counties.
Armstrong County saw its numbers rise the most over the past seven days, as an additional three deaths related to the virus were reported. So far during the pandemic, 12 deaths have been reported in Armstrong County, up from nine a week ago. The number of cases reported in the county also increased in the last week, going from 320 to 353.
In Butler County, the death toll rose from 18 a week ago, to 19, and the number of cases went from 789 to 880.
Jefferson County also reported its second COVID-19 death in the past week. Cases in the county inched up from 97 last week to 100 as of Tuesday.
In Clarion County, the number of coronavirus cases rose from 98 a week ago to 102 this week. Three deaths have been reported so far in the county.
Rounding out the area, Forest County’s numbers were unchanged in the last week, remaining at 14 cases and no deaths. Venango County saw its number of total cases go from 70 to 74 over the last week. One death has been reported so far in the county.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 496 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 140,359.
There have been 7,791 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients in Pennsylvania who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 11 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Approximately 22 percent are ages 50-64.
• Approximately 23 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 21,464 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,615 cases among employees, for a total of 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,242 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 9,914 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.