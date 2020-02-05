CLARION – Clarion County’s longest serving row officer announced a milestone this week upon release of final productivity figures on office spending and receipts for 2019.
Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer noted his office has turned over its 32nd annual office surplus to the county treasury upon the completion of his eighth term in office.
According to Mortimer’s report, county revenue collected by the register and recorder’s office was up from $251,433.09 in 2018 to $259,254.93 in 2019, and up sharply from the $226,097.98 collected by the office just two years earlier in 2017. With office expenditures amounting to $207,750.66 this past year and revenue logging in at $259,254.93, the office surplus for 2019 powered-up to $51,504.27. The office surplus is up from $21,000 in 2017 and $39,000 in 2018.
“The increase in office revenue over the last two years is a result of a sizable increase in inheritance tax commissions from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as well as probate fees paid on larger estates filed in the office,” Mortimer explained.
“Inheritance tax commissions are paid to the Clarion County Register and Recorder’s Office from Harrisburg based on a small percentage of the inheritance tax collected on estates filed in Clarion County and remitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue,” he continued. “Likewise, probate fees are paid to the Register and Recorder’s Office based on the monetary size of the assets of a deceased county resident when their estate is probated in the office.”
In a recent press release, Mortimer said that recordings in the office have been on a downward slide since 2003, when 8,199 were recorded at the height of the housing and low-interest mortgage refinancing boom. The 4,302 documents recorded in 2019 are nearly identical to the 4,315 recorded in 2018, which may indicate a leveling-off in the decline of recordings in the office, but is still approximately 48 percent below the number of documents recorded slightly more than 15 years ago.
The breakdown of the 4,302 documents recorded in 2019 included: 1,264 deeds; 1,043 mortgages and assignment of rents; 1,083 satisfactions of mortgages; 136 lease related documents; 196 right-of-ways and easements; 209 mortgage adjustments; 103 subdivisions/highway plans; 62 notary bonds and commissions; 54 power-of-attorneys; 50 financing statements; and 102 miscellaneous filings.
In addition, the number of marriage licenses issued in 2019 rose to 233 from all-time low of 207 in 2018. Likewise, the number of Register of Wills and Orphans’ Court case file openings rose from 272 in 2018 to 292 in 2019.
Total collections in the office for 2019 included:
• $259,254.93 for the Clarion County General Fund, up from $251,433.09 in 2018.
• $159,636 in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fees, an increase from 2018’s $155,361.75.
• $8,604 for the Clarion County Records Improvement Fund, down from $8,629.25 in 2018.
• $12,906.50 for the Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund, a decrease from $12,945 in 2018.
• $2,260 for the Registers/Clerks Automation Fund, an increase from 2018’s $2,175.00.
• $3,337,666.29 in Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Collections, a decrease from 2018’s $3,354,600.40.
• $628,192.39 in Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax Collections, a decrease from $642,613.19 in 2018.
• $319,761.08 in Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collections, down from 2018’s $328,287.30.
• $308,841.96 in Local Municipal Realty Transfer Tax Collections, a decrease from $314,744.73 in 2018.
• $675.00 for the Act 34 Adoption Fund, down from 2018’s $1,125.