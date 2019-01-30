CLARION – Incumbent Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer has announced he will seek re-election to his post in the May 21 Republican Primary.
If re-elected to his ninth term this year, Mortimer will be, by far, the longest serving row officer in the history of Clarion County, surpassing the record held by the late Richard D. Miller, a Republican from Millcreek Township who held the Recorder’s post for 24 years (six terms) between 1956 and 1980.
In addressing the prospects for an additional term in office, Mortimer noted that the Register and Recorder’s Office is “the chief repository for all county land, estate, and Orphans’ Court records.”
“Keeping in mind that these are some of the most important records for county residents, I have developed and implemented a modern office operation dedicated to ensure the security and preservation of office records indefinitely, as well as, provide for convenient access to the records by the public,” Mortimer explained.
Mortimer was the first county row officer to digitally transform his office from the manual storage of paper records to the digitally-based storage of document images on computers, thus eliminating the need for additional office space and complimenting the computerized indexing system already in place. More recently, Mortimer’s office was the first Recorder’s Office in northwestern Pennsylvania to begin accepting e-recordings over the Internet.
Fiscal restraint has also been a hallmark of Mortimer’s tenure in office with the courthouse veteran turning over 31 consecutive annual office surpluses to the county treasury over the years.
“Through effective management, I have been able to keep the office operating solidly in the black, eliminating the need to utilize any county property tax dollars to fund the office,” Mortimer continued. “I have nearly 32 years of on-the-job experience as Clarion County Register and Recorder and this year offer Clarion County voters the continuation of common-sense office management, innovative office procedures, and a name they know…and a record they can trust,” Mortimer concluded.
The veteran officeholder has been the first Clarion County Register and Recorder to serve as President of the statewide Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association (2002) and the Pennsylvania Register on Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court Association (2003), elected to both posts by his peers from across the commonwealth.
Mortimer is a member of the Rimersburg Lions Club, the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Rimersburg United Methodist Church where he serves on the church council and is a Sunday School superintendent. He is also a former Republican County Chairman.
Mortimer has received two community service awards from the Rimersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and has played a prominent role in the past and future planned improvements to the Route 68 road corridor between East Brady and Clarion as former head of the Route 68 Improvement Committee.
The Union High School graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
