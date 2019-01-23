NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Community Center will hold a Mother/Son dance on Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Charles Hall in New Bethlehem,
Called Red201, the dance will be a red carpet experience for mothers and sons. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dance will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.
Community center director Jen Gold said the dance is a follow up to the center’s popular Father/Daughter Dance, held last year.
“We have had people ask for a dance for Mothers and Sons because of our popular Father/Daughter Dance,” Gold said. “So, we want to hold a special evening just for them. I know how important dating is and finding your soulmate. I believe dating starts way before we ever get asked out on a special occasion as a teenager. We need to let children know how they should expect to be treated in a relationship and we need to show them how valued they are.”
Gold said she feels it is the parents’ responsibility to help teach their children what they deserve and how they should be treated by someone they share a close relationship with.
“I know when I started dating, I looked for those characteristics in a man such as opening my car door or bringing me soup when I was sick,” Gold said. “I know my husband looked for a woman who wanted to make dinner and wanted to be involved in community leadership roles. I believe sometimes we forget that our children are watching everything we do and we need to show them it is important to always make time and special dates for those we love. We forget that dating isn’t always a romantic interest and we need to mark the calendar for a date to keep all relationships alive.”
Gold said the community center strives to “educate, engage and entertain” all the members of the valley with its programming.
“We strive to really focus on children because they are the generation that will take over for us,” she said. “We need to show kids that strong, healthy relationships within our family, friends, spouses and spiritual being are the foundation of all strong homes. RVCC wants to change the valley and with that we also are changing the world.”
The dance will start out at 7 p.m. with a Red Carpet walk, so that the “paparazzi” can take photos. Photographers will be there to capture the moment.
At 7:30 p.m., the famous S’mores Bar will be open for everyone to enjoy desserts.
Music will be provided by a DJ who will take song requests throughout the evening.
Gold said there will also be other small events and games taking place throughout the night.
Tickets are $25 per mother, and are on sale now at the community center. Tickets can also be ordered by calling Gold at (814) 573-4079.
