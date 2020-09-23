HARRISBURG – Four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the last week in Armstrong County, brining that county’s total from 13 to 17.
Butler and Jefferson County also experienced additional coronavirus-related deaths in the last seven days, with Butler County’s total rising to 22 and Jefferson County’s total to three.
Over the past week, the number of positive cases in Armstrong and Butler counties also surged again. Armstrong County’s total number of cases went from 386 to 421 in the last week, while Butler County saw its numbers rise from 945 to 1,018.
Also in the last week, the number of coronavirus cases went from 112 to 116 in Clarion County, which held steady at three deaths. Jefferson County’s numbers went from 104 cases to 109, Venango County went from 77 to 83 with one overall death, and Forest County inched upward from 14 cases to 15, with no deaths reported so far in that jurisdiction.
Overall, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 151,646.
Statewide, there have been 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported yesterday.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date across the state, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 13 percent are ages 19-24.
• Approximately 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,419 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.