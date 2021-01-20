CLARION – After 12 years in office, it’s the end of an era for one Clarion County elected official.
Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee said last week that he will not seek re-election for a fourth term in the 2021 election.
“I always wanted three terms,” Munsee said, noting that he was lucky enough to be elected for the first time in 2009 and re-elected two more times after. “I’ve accomplished what I wanted to get done, and I have other things that I want to do.”
Knowing that law enforcement was his calling from a young age, Munsee served as a state police trooper for more than 27 years before deciding to leave the force to run for sheriff in 2009.
“You can’t run for political office while you’re in the state police, so I had to be retired before I could even announce that I was going to run,” he said, explaining that he announced his candidacy the day after his retirement.
“I always thought it would be a good job,” Munsee said of the sheriff position, pointing out the job still provided the opportunity to be involved in police work. “It fit my personality.”
During his years as sheriff, Munsee said it was his goal to make his office and deputies more visible in the Clarion County communities that they serve, a task which he believes he has accomplished.
“I think my office is more visible now than it used to be,” Munsee said, noting that he encouraged his deputies to do more traffic work and establish more of a presence throughout the county. He said he also tried to get his deputies more training and on-the-job experience for further career development.
“We see the deputies doing more than just being in the courthouse taking care of the judge,” Munsee continued. “I have a great group of guys, and I’ve really enjoyed working with them.”
Looking back on his years in office, Munsee said his team has served “some pretty good warrants,” and he vividly remembers assisting Clarion State Police when a trooper was shot around 10 years ago.
“That kind of made you think,” he said of the shooting, noting that he also attended the trooper’s funeral. “He seemed like a decent guy. He just responded to an incident and was shot with a rifle.”
Although he’s enjoyed the flexible schedule that being sheriff permits, Munsee said that he is looking forward to the extra time that will come with retirement to work more on his farm and pursue other job opportunities.
“I’m going to get a license and work next year as a private eye,” he said, explaining that he also plans to continue his long-time gig as a certified guest teacher through Riverview Intermediate Unit 6. He has filled in as a guest teacher at several area schools over the years. “I’ve had my certification since 2005.”
Saying that he will miss his time as sheriff, Munsee said he believes now is the time to “go out on top” and try something else.
“Being sheriff is the best second job I ever could have had,” he said, adding that he’s enjoyed his time and is glad to have been elected by the residents of Clarion County. “I wish the best for whoever takes over the position.”