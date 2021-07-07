ALCOLA – The Redbank Valley Church Association will host a Festival of Music at the Clarion County Fair on Sunday, July 25 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park from 6 to 7 p.m.
Individuals or groups who would like to perform must sign up by emailing publicity@rvchurchassociation.org, or texting (814) 221-7242.
There will not be a CD or tape player available. Singers will need to email their sound files to Pastor Doug Henry at pastor@leatherwoodchurch.org. If there are any questions, Pastor Doug can be reached at (814) 221-0822.
A piano will be available.
Held each year on the first Sunday night of the Clarion County Fair, the RVCA Festival of Music provides an opportunity for local Christians to share their talents with the community.
The Redbank Valley Church Association, Inc. is a para-church organization committed to fostering religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God in the Redbank Valley community.