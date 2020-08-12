PORTER TWP. – What do you do after you have grown a prize winning pumpkin? For one local man, the answer was to grow a pineapple from scratch.
Putting his green thumb to the ultimate test after winning the Great Pumpkin trophy in 2011, Charlie Musser of Porter Township — who has owned and operated Musser’s Greenhouse for more than 40 years — undertook the challenging task of growing his own pineapple nearly two years ago after seeing a similar project on television.
“My daughter got the idea after seeing it on the Hallmark Channel,” Musser said. He noted that while the show explained the process for growing the fruit, it didn’t show the finished product. “We thought we’d give it a try.”
Musser said it took some time to find the perfect pineapple top to plant.
“It should be nice and green — not wilted or anything,” he said, explaining that once the perfect top is secured it must be twisted off the pineapple and not cut.
After drying it slightly and making sure that it didn’t die, Musser planted the top in a container of cactus soil.
“The main thing is to keep the top alive while you’re drying it so that it will put out roots,” he said.
Over the winter, Musser kept the future pineapple in the greenhouse, which was set between 60 and 65 degrees, to keep the plant from freezing, watering it like he did the other plants.
“As long as you keep the leaves green and moist, you stand a pretty good chance at putting roots down,” he said.
Noting that it takes around two years to grow a pineapple plant, Musser said he is pleased with the progress of his project to date.
“Our plant is probably three-and-a-half feet high right now,” he said, adding that the plant currently has a pineapple growing on top of the original stem, as well as multiple other sprouts coming in all around it.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Musser continued of the new sprouts. “I’m kind of interested to see if all the side shoots get pineapples on them too.”
In more recent months, Musser said the pineapple plant has become a conversation piece for customers who visit the greenhouse.
“It’s an eye-catcher, and something a lot of people around here have never seen,” he said, noting that he knows of only one person who was able to recognize the plant as a pineapple. “When you tell most people it’s a pineapple, they just kind of look at you.”
Musser said of his venture that he always likes the challenge of trying something new.
“I buy probably 1,500 cuttings that I root every winter,” he said. “I like the challenge of growing things. It’s fascinating to see how something so little can grow and bloom.”
The pineapple plant has been the most unique project that Musser has tried.
“I didn’t think we could even do it, but it worked,” he said, noting that he would undoubtedly try to grow another pineapple in the future. “I’ll try anything.”
When asked about his plans for the pineapple, Musser said he will most definitely taste the fruit he’s grown.
“It’s still pretty green, but I’ll pick it when it starts to ripen and turn yellow,” he said.