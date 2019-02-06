SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – Lifelong Armstrong County resident Don Myers recently announced his candidacy for Armstrong County Commissioner
A small business owner and former teacher, Myers outlined his pro-jobs, low tax, values-first agenda. He is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 21 Primary Election.
“I will work tirelessly — as I have my entire career — to expand opportunities for working families across the county. That’s my passion,” Myers said. “Armstrong County is a great place to live and I’ll ensure we have the leadership necessary to create new jobs, new businesses and new housing for this generation and the next.”
While focused on job creation and economic development, Myers made it clear he’s a fiscal conservative who will work hard to hold the line on property taxes “so working families and seniors can keep more of the money they earn.” He said he is committed to voting for balanced budgets that are “focused on real priorities and work to ensure we do not put future generations into further debt.”
An NRA member, Myers owns and operates East Coast Glocks in Ford Cliff, a retail store that sells firearms and accessories to hunters and gun owners — as well as helps educate gun owners and local youth on gun safety. But Myers is probably best known as an educator and instructor at Lenape Vocational Technical School where for more than 25 years, he taught an entire generation their carpentry skills and helped find many of the graduates good-paying jobs.
“I’ve helped hundreds of men and women find their first jobs — jobs that allow them to buy a home, live a good life, and stay here and raise their families in our community,” Myers said. “Throughout my career I’ve worked with business leaders across the county to place students in good jobs. I know county government must offer existing businesses the support they need to thrive and grow while establishing new economic development programs that bring new businesses here to create jobs countywide.”
As county commissioner, Myers vowed to focus on new and innovative training opportunities for youth as well as those men and women already in the workforce. He said that will “help the businesses already here as well as ensure local workers have the skills and experience they need to compete in new industries and new energy jobs from coal, shale and other sources abundant throughout our region.”
“I love our rural feel and way of life, but I know we have plenty of room to grow without becoming overly crowded,” Myers said. “If we’re smart and we work together, we can manage growth, spread the cost of our schools and government services more evenly, and hold the line on taxes.”
Myers and his wife, Donna, have two children, Joesette and Keith — all four of them are graduates of Lenape Vocational Technical School — and two grandchildren who are being raised in Armstrong County. Myers has been a Cub Scout Master, an Assistant Boy Scout Master, an assistant youth soccer coach and is a member of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church.
A strong Constitutional conservative, Myers describes himself as a “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment family man devoted to the principles and values that made America and our region the best place to live, work and raise a family in the world.” Building on his career as a builder, an educator and a business person, Myers said he is called “to serve all of us as County Commissioner — to help create jobs, maintain fiscal discipline in county finances, and represent the conservative values we share.”
“I look forward to meeting you while I’m campaigning door-to-door throughout the spring,” Myers said. “Please share with me your thoughts and ideas for making Armstrong County even better.”
