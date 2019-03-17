Jeff Myers and his wife, Michelle, have seen a lot of change in Rimersburg where their family-owned and operated Myers Tire and Service center on Main Street has been in operation since January of 2000.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” said Myers of his owning and running a tire and service center. Myers had worked for 14 years at the one-time Texaco service center out of high school. Late in 1999, owner Dan Hawk sold the business to Sunoco.
“We purchased the service end and then bought this building,” Myers said of the preceding Ford dealership, which was owned by the likes of the late Fred Caliguri and had been built in 1946 but sat dormant for 10 years before being bought by Myers in 1999. He says many people still come in and tell of their memories of the place, including having bought their first car there.
Myers, along with Michelle and their son, Dylan, and daughter, Katie, have since helped to supply locals with a myriad of services. Myers provides automotive repair, tires, U-Haul rentals, propane, hunting and fishing licenses, as well as ignition interlock systems for those convicted of DUI.
Still, owning a small business in a small town doesn’t come without its own challenges. Myers says one of the toughest matters to deal with is the competition that comes with an online presence.
“Just with the economy getting tighter, a lot of people are check pricing for parts or tires online and it kills you,” Myers said. “There’s no way to compete against that.”
Myers also attributed a more challenging economic climate to a decrease in businesses and therefore people in the area. He cited the disappearance of the local coal industry as well as the closure of the Sealy mattress facility and Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion as losses that still loom large.
“If I had it to do all over, I would do the first 12 years over as to do the last 7 or 8,” Myers said. “I know it’s backwards because it’s supposed to get easier as it goes but it seems like it has worked the other way for us. It’s not the end of the world, but it has gotten a little more challenging. The cars have gotten way more evolved and complex since we started. Some of the things we did back then we would never do now, and vice-versa.
There are still positives to operating in a small town, according to Michelle. Myers said the ability to know customers on a personal level is something that makes it nice for everyone involved, compared to what similar business might experience in a larger, more hectic region.
At the same time, The Myers say being your own boss can be a blessing as well as a curse.
“It’s nice because you can come and go as needed,” said Michelle regarding small business ownership.
“I missed a lot of my kids, and I regret that,” said Jeff of the consistent work load that comes with staying open. “That’s just something I’ll never get back, but it’s one of those things in life. It’s a catch-22.”
Jeff noted that family involvement at work, which can become difficult at times, is still crucial to their success as a whole.
“I don’t think it’s for everybody,” Myers said. “It has worked very well for us. We’re very fortunate that way. A lot of people come in and say ‘I couldn’t work with family’. But it has worked for us.”
