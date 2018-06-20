PAINT TWP. – Some local inmates will soon receive additional help to continue drug rehabilitation once their sentences are complete.
Clarion County Jail officials voted last week to work with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to make Narcan (Naloxone) available on-site for prisoners upon their release from the Paint Township facility.
During a presentation at last Thursday’s prison board meeting, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission certified recovery specialist supervisor Mike Krafick explained that the program — facilitated by the Drug and Alcohol Commission — has already been enacted at Armstrong and Indiana county jails as a way to make Narcan readily available to recovering addicts in case the drug is needed for themselves or a family member. Following an intensive training regarding administration and use of the opioid reversing antidote, inmates earn a certification and are given a Narcan kit when they are released from jail.
“We want to do everything we can to get this medication into their hands because they will have much better shot at finding recovery if they’re alive,” Krafick said. He noted that before the program was implemented at the local jails, recovering addicts could only request Narcan at the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission office. “If we can do something to save a life that’s our ultimate goal.”
Agreeing with Krafick, Drug and Alcohol Commission executive director Kami Anderson pointed out that given the high number of drug offenders in the prison population, and the fact that an addict’s tolerance changes while they are off drugs during their incarceration, it’s important to recognize the potential vulnerability for overdosing upon release.
“It’s been recognized that within two weeks of leaving jail, a lot of [inmates] overdose, and some of them are unfortunately fatal,” Anderson said.
The Drug and Alcohol Commission representatives also pointed out that providing the Narcan upon release is not an invitation to return to their former practices.
“Anybody that’s been given Narcan isn’t going to want it for the second time; it’s not anything that’s pleasant or pleasurable in the least,” said Krafick, a 10-year recovering addict himself. “It’s also not something someone would think of as a safety plan.”
In response to board concerns about required follow-up treatment for inmates following their release, Krafick said that while there is no mandatory follow-up procedures, experiences at Armstrong and Indiana jails have indicated that inmates take the initiative themselves to stay connected with the Drug and Alcohol Commission after their release.
Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said he was optimistic of any program that provided inmates with opportunities for rehabilitation and success in their recovery.
“I think it’s a commendable program,” Hornberger said, encouraging the four board members present to give the Narcan program a six-month trial run with the hopes of positive results.
Hornberger continued that the distribution of the Narcan and the inmate training come at no additional expense to the jail or the county.
Following the discussion, the prison board — including Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley, Sheriff Rex Munsee and Treasurer Tom McConnell (Commissioner Ted Tharan and District Attorney Mark Aaron were absent) — voted in favor of cooperating with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to bring the Naran program to the Clarion County Jail for an initial period of six months. The program is set to begin as soon as possible.
In other business during the June 14 meeting, prison board members unanimously agreed to switch the jail’s dairy provider from Dean’s Dairy to Schneider’s Dairy in an effort to support more Clarion County dairy farmers.
“Schneider’s is the one who stepped up...and is supporting the most Clarion County farms,” Hornberger said.
Hornberger continued that since the price of milk is state-regulated, prices will not vary from distributer to distributer. He explained that the jail spends between $300 and $400 per week on milk.
“It is a substantial amount,” he added.
According to Brosius, who serves as prison board chairman, Schneider’s has been family-owned and operated since 1935 and is a PA Preferred dairy, with a main headquarters in Whitehall and distribution centers in Seneca and Washington County.
The jail will not be locked into a contract by switching milk providers and can always go back to the original supplier if things don’t work out, Hornberger said.
