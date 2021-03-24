ALCOLA – The recent demolition of the old Merry-Go-Round Building at Redbank Valley Municipal Park quickly caught the attention of the National Carousel Association, which is seeking information on the ride that was once housed in the park’s building.
After seeing the online article from last week’s Leader-Vindicator about the building demolition, Patrick Wentzel, president of the National Carousel Association, reached out to the newspaper for more information about the park’s carousel, noting that his group did not have the Redbank Valley’s carousel in its database of past and present carousels.
Based in West Virginia, Wentzel said that he, like the group’s many members, is an avid carousel historian who enjoys researching “lost” carousels.
And due to the lack of information about the carousel that once operated at Redbank Valley Municipal Park (then known as American Legion Park), Wentzel said the local ride definitely qualifies as lost.
“I call it missing in action,” he said, surprised to learn that very little is known locally about the missing carousel, and that no verified authentic photos or home movies have surfaced over the years.
Informed of the history of the park and the fact that the American Legion operated several other rides at the location — including a Ferris wheel and swings — Wentzel said it was very popular at the time for American Legion posts and fire companies to operate parks and to even have their own amusement rides, rather than to pay carnivals to come to the site.
“All the money they made was theirs,” he said. “That sounds like a typical American Legion thing.”
What isn’t typical, he said, was for the rides, such as the carousel, to be housed in a permanent building. Instead, he noted, that the park operators usually kept the rides in storage during winter months, and reassembled them outside for the summertime.
Wentzel said he’s intrigued by the lack of information and photos of the Redbank Valley carousel, and said he is hoping someone comes forward with clues to help him begin his search.
“I love these old mysteries,” he said, noting the association has a large database of carousels from across the country. “We know where most of them are. We find them.”
Even one photo, he said, could help lead to some answers. He noted that if even one of the carousel horses or animals can be clearly seen, he and others may be able to determine where the ride was manufactured.
“We’re trying to piece all these back together,” he said of the carousel histories. “It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle.”
Notified that one source claims that the carousel came to the Redbank Valley from Alameda Park in Butler, Wentzel said the timing would have been correct, and it was not unusual for the rides to change hands over the years. He said that the old Alameda Park closed in the early 1940s, not long after the American Legion took ownership of the Redbank Valley park.
“Alameda Park had a beautiful course building that still stands today,” Wentzel said, noting that he has no details however about the carousel that was housed there, but has reached out to the historical society in Butler for answers.
Wentzel said it was rather odd that there aren’t at least some photos in the area of the Redbank carousel.
“People took a lot of pictures of their kids,” he said, noting that he routinely searches eBay for old photos of carousels.
He said that rumors that the carousel was sold or taken from the site and placed in storage far removed from the Redbank Valley make sense.
“Many have been found hiding in barns and storage buildings,” Wentzel said. “These finds are rare today because most people know carousels are valuable.”
“If the carousel was dispersed or sold locally, figures can appear over time at local auctions and sales,” he explained. “This carousel has been gone for enough time that had the carousel been dispersed locally, pieces should have surfaced by now.”
But to help track it down, Wentzel said both keepsakes and memories can help.
“If the carousel was dispersed onsite, the carved trim and artwork is sometime kept as souvenirs of the carousel,” he said. “Some carousels have mirrored frames surrounding the carousel mechanism. These are used as decorations.”
Memories can be just as valuable, he said, asking the community to think back about the ride. Were there just horses, or other animal figures as well? How many rows of horses were there, and did they all go up and down? Was there a ring machine? What was unusual about the ride?
“The time period for the carousel at Redbank could include much earlier types of carousels where the horses rocked instead of jumping, or the carousel could have been early enough to have animals that didn’t jump,” he said.
Anyone with memories of the Redbank Valley carousel, or photos of the ride, can send details to The Leader-Vindicator at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or call (814) 275-3131 ext. 225. Information will be forwarded to Wentzel’s organization.
“What I find fascinating is during my carousel research for one carousel, I will typically cross paths with several more along the way,” Wentzel said.