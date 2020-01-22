NEW BETHLEHEM – “Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth; Break forth and sing for joy and sing praises.”
These words from Psalm 98:4 not only describe worship among the ancient Israelites, but a group of local organizers hope they also ring true of an event to be held in the Redbank Valley.
This July, Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola will set the scene for Victory in the Valley, a free, outdoor Christian music festival featuring a number of artists and groups appealing to all ages.
“It’s more than just a concert,” event committee chairperson Carrie McIntire said last week, noting that event organizers also hope to incorporate special speakers and to highlight possible mission opportunities. “We’re not only going to be worshipping our Savior in the beauty of nature, but also raising awareness for other ways in which we can share God’s love with other people.”
Although talk of an event like Victory in the Valley has been occurring among the current organizers for a few years, McIntire said it wasn’t until she and a few friends attended a similar event this past summer in Brockway that they really felt the pull to organize a concert in the New Bethlehem area.
“It was amazing,” she said of the Brockway festival, describing its laid back and intimate atmosphere of singing praises to God on a summer evening in a park surrounded by the wonders of nature. “There was just something about worshipping God...sitting on a blanket or lawn chair and not being confined by a grandstand or bleachers...that made a big impact on us. We thought this is how we want it to be [in New Bethlehem].”
With a vision in mind, the friends again pitched their idea to others in the community, and a 12-member committee of individuals from various area churches of different denominations — sponsored by the Redbank Valley Church Association — was formed last fall to organize the local event.
“We have a great committee,” McIntire said.
According to McIntire, Victory in the Valley will be held on Saturday, July 18 and feature performances from at least five Christian music artists and local musicians — including Damen Covert, A Day Awaits, the Allan Scott Band, Jamie Kimmett and Stars Go Dim. A concession stand, remarks from inspirational speakers and a prayer tent will also be offered.
McIntire added that area churches or other church-affiliated groups or organizations are invited to set up informational or fundraising booths at the event.
“We’re really excited, and we can already see God’s presence in all kinds of ways,” she said. “Things just seem to be falling into place.”
While some community sponsors have already signed on, and the committee has raised approximately $8,000, McIntire said that there is still more to be accomplished.
“In the six months leading up to the event, it’s our hope that we can raise the support we need in order to allow Victory in the Valley to be a free event,” she said, noting that organizers need to raise a total of $20,000 to cover artist booking fees and other expenses.
“There are many ways that churches, businesses or individuals can support this event,” the committee wrote in a sponsorship letter. McIntire noted that in addition to monetary sponsorships, organizers are also looking for donations such as food and water for the entertainers and concession stand items. They are also in need of volunteers to help prior to and on the day of the concert.
“Whether help comes in the way of monetary donations, volunteers, prayer or any combination of the three, we’re grateful to accept it all,” she said.
For more information on Victory in the Valley, or to become a sponsor, email carriem@victoryinthevalley.live, or visit the event’s website, victoryinthevalley.live, or Facebook page.
“We’re looking forward to being able to provide the opportunity of an event like this to our community,” McIntire said.