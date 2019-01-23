NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of two of New Bethlehem’s clubs told borough officials last week that the increased police presence in the community has been bad for business.
During the borough council’s Jan. 15 meeting, a half-dozen members of the VFW and Eagles clubs said that the donations that they make to area causes and youth sports are in jeopardy as long as police keep people out of town.
“We want them to enforce the law,” VFW member Larry Smith said, but claimed that the newly revamped police force is “nitpicking” and hurting business. “Our people are afraid to go in, they’re afraid to leave.”
The club members said there have been reports that police are watching the parking lots at their establishments, and pulling people over as they leave.
“We’re not happy the way things are running,” Smith said, noting that the VFW contributes more than $22,000 to area causes each year.
Eagles member Terry Shirey agreed, telling council members that while he doesn’t condone drinking and driving, patrons are being pulled over for such infractions as dim license plate lights.
“It’s keeping our members away,” Shirey said. He explained that with reduced business, the club’s annual donations to the Peanut Butter Festival, community fireworks, and youth programs are in jeopardy. “We do a lot of good.”
Council president Sandy Mateer said that the council would talk with the police department and new chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. She said that while she agrees that she doesn’t want to see the police “nitpicking,” the force is doing a good job in curbing drunk driving.
“We don’t want anybody driving drunk that’s going to hurt anybody,” Mateer said.
Police Sgt. Dan Clark said that officers must have probable cause to stop a motorist, including burned out lights, failure to use turn signals, etc.
“We’re not targeting anybody,” he said.
“We’re trying to enforce the laws,” Mateer added, noting that the borough wants the businesses to thrive.
Mayor Tim Murray suggested holding a meeting with the police department and the managers of the clubs in town.
“We’ve got to find that middle ground,” he said, noting that drunk driving is not acceptable.
In related police matters during the meeting, the council agreed to begin the hiring process for a third full-time police officer. They also accepted the resignations of part-time officers Stephen Goth and Shane White, and the hiring or part-timer Steven Guelich.
Officials also noted that the police department has been offered a free German Shepherd from a Rimersburg area breeder.
“I think that’s wonderful news,” Mateer said, noting that fundraising will begin to help pay for the costs associated with training the dog and officer.
Council members also debated the need for a fourth vehicle for the police department, with councilman Stewart Bain opposing the idea of buying a new vehicle.
“Why do we need four?” he asked, noting that the police force is just now hiring a third full-time officer.
Mateer explained that the department’s other three vehicles are high in mileage and have had recent problems. She said the police chief’s goal is to have two officers stationed in the Rimersburg/East Brady area, while two officers are in the New Bethlehem area, requiring the need for four vehicles. And if the department moves forward with adding a drug dog, one of the vehicles will need to be outfitted for that purpose.
Bain agreed that under the plan, the borough would be buying a new police vehicle each year. Mateer said that’s why the council has been working to budget enough money for such purchases.
Despite Bain’s opposition, the other members of the council agreed to move forward with the purchase.
