NEW BETHLEHEM – Crews of volunteers cleared brush, swept parking lots, tidied planting beds and removed trash in the New Bethlehem area on Saturday. Promoted and organized by Redbank Renaissance, the yearly event has become something of an unofficial start of the spring and summer seasons around town.
“Turnout was a little light this year,” Sandy Mateer, event organizer, said. “We usually have a lot of help from the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, but both troops were out on a pre-scheduled hike. Fortunately, we had a great group of young men who just showed up and cleared a lot of brush along the Redbank Trail from the peanut butter plant to the Subway location.”
Mateer said that other crews attacked dead weeds and trash near the welcome sign along Route 28/66, with others removing trash and plant debris from the Gumtown Park planting beds along Water Street and preparing the parking lot area of the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Sandy Anderson and Debbie Silvis were the lone laborers at the park on Saturday morning.
“We are getting these beds ready for planting flowers next month,” Silvis said.
Anderson said that a number of normal activities were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this a year of catching up on chores. Meanwhile, she and Silvis raked and pulled vegetation while waiting for her husband, Fred, to arrive with several bags of much-needed new mulch.
In the library parking lot, the clean-up crew was done for the day by 10:30 a.m. and was gathering its tools.
Ragan Griffin, library board vice president, said, “Along with the people you see here, we had a great group of helpers from the First Church of God in Distant. We got a lot done in just an hour and a half. This is part of our ongoing landscaping project at the library.”
Mateer said that although the turnout was light for the first event, the community clean-up effort will be a continuing project in the coming months.
“We had to rethink how we are going to clean up the trail area in Hawthorn near the soccer fields,” she said. “We used to rely on the help of sixth-graders from Hawthorn Elementary School, but they have been moved to the high school. It is possible that they can still help on a Saturday morning.”
Other groups being tapped for future projects include 4-H students, honor society students who want to fulfill public-service requirements and similar groups.
Laughing, Mateer said, “It is a lot easier for the students to scramble up and down those hillsides and embankments than it is for us in our 60s and 70s.”
She noted that volunteers do not have to belong to an organized group to take part in the clean-up.
“Just show up,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”