NEW BETHLEHEM – A humid, sunny morning met the nearly 100 area residents, veterans and elected officials who gathered in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park last Saturday for the Memorial Day program.
The annual event, hosted each year by the Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion the Saturday before the holiday, serves as a way to bring the community together to pay tribute to the local heroes who gave their lives in the name of freedom in wars past and present.
The large crowd remained silent as American Legion Post 354 historian Leroy Tabler kicked off the program by vocally remembering all departed veterans, as well as the post’s comrades who died since last Memorial Day.
“This is not a holiday that should be called a celebration,” Tabler told the crowd, noting that Memorial Day should not be associated with store promotional sales or start of summer festivities. “There is nothing to celebrate about the military death of men in women in uniform. It deserves to be a time of somber remembrance and reflection about the ultimate price that has been paid in blood by hundreds of thousands of America’s heroes.”
Immediately following, Tabler commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, by talking about “the Great War” as a battle on two fronts — the battlefield in Europe and an all together different battle being waged here at home and in towns and cities around the world.
This second battle, which claimed more lives than the actual war, was the Spanish Flu epidemic.
Tabler pointed out the need to remember not only those who fought against the enemy on the battlefield, but also those brave men and women — like doctors, nurses, pastors and other volunteers — who ministered to the sick and dying at home.
Here in New Bethlehem, according to Tabler, area residents aided by visiting volunteers turned the Presbyterian manse on Penn Street into a make-shift hospital to care for victims of the flu.
“When we think about World War I, the Great War to end all wars, we need to remember not only what was happening on the battlefield in Europe, but also the war being fought on the home front,” Tabler said.
Tabler’s remarks were followed by the keynote address, delivered by area native and American Legion Commander Rev. Donald Jeffers, a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Using President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address as his inspiration, Jeffers spoke of his own and others’ military experience, and pointed out that the battle for freedom endures.
He said that while he may disagree with those who choose to burn the flag and protest by other means, he reminded the audience that he and tens of thousands of others fought “so that they can have that freedom.”
In addition to remembering local departed veterans, the program also included musical selections by the Redbank Valley High School Band and the barbershop group Shades of Harmony.
Also on hand for the local Memorial Day program were state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley.
Keeping with annual tradition, the program concluded with the placing of a wreath in the Red Bank Creek as a tribute to all departed comrades of all wars.
This year’s wreath was placed by Patty Emhoff, the wife of former American Legion Post 354 commander Robert “Sid” Emhoff who died last October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.