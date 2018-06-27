NEW BETHLEHEM – A 40-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man during an altercation on June 20 at approximately 2:30 p.m. along Broad and Wood streets in New Bethlehem.
Earth Donato was charged with making terroristic threats, unlawfully restraining another, simple assault, stalking, disorderly conduct, harassment and reckless driving.
According to court documents, Donato approached the driver’s side window of a truck driven by Randon Plyler that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Broad and Wood streets. Donato allegedly began striking and choking Plyler through the window, accusing Plyler of cutting him off.
Plyler reportedly hit Donato over the head with a pair of channel locks before continuing north on Broad Street to a nearby parking lot. Donato followed in his Dodge pickup truck, police said.
Donato continued to follow Plyler’s work truck to the car wash where he allegedly brandished a firearm at Plyler.
Reports state that Donato then followed Plyler to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Station, where officers intervened, and Donato was transported to Clarion Hospital for his injuries.
In an interview at the station at approximately 5:30 p.m., Plyler reportedly told officers that he was afraid for his life during his encounter with Donato.
Donato later allegedly admitted to overreacting during the incident after a bad day at work.
Charges against Donato were filed June 22 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
