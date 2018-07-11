NEW BETHLEHEM – A 20-year-old New Bethlehem man was sentenced last week to 72 to 144 months in state prison for the alleged rape of a minor family member.
This past April, Grant Nicholas Rupp reportedly pleaded guilty to four of 32 charges, including one count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault by a suspect four to eight years older than a victim, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
According to reports, he was charged with a total of four counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault against a person less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 16 years old, sexual assault and corruption of minors; as well as eight counts of indecent assault.
Rupp reportedly sexually assaulted and raped a minor family member multiple times between March 24, 2017 and May 19, 2017.
During an incident on March 24, 2017, Rupp, who was 19 years old at the time, allegedly assaulted the then-12-year-old victim for 15 minutes after threatening the victim by saying he would tell the victim’s parents about a previously alleged sexual assault on the victim by another man.
Additional incidents between Rupp and the victim reportedly occurred up until May 19, 2017, before the victim reported the most recent incident to another family member, who told the victim’s father.
As a result of his guilty plea, reports state, Rupp was ordered to pay $650 in court-related costs and declared ineligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive. Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas President Judge James Panchik gave Rupp credit for 363 days served.
Once he is on probation/parole, Rupp was ordered to refrain from the use, possession and transportation of alcohol and controlled substances unless lawfully prescribed, undergo urinalysis when requested, refrain from contacting or associating with the victim and perform 100 hours of community service, according to reports.
In addition, he was reportedly ordered to undergo a sexual offender evaluation within 60 days of probation/parole and comply with its recommendations. He was also ordered to comply with the standard special and optional special conditions for sexual offenders until the evaluation is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.