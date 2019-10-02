CAPE COD, MASS. – A New Bethlehem native recently assumed a new post in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
In a special ceremony held Aug. 24 at the Otis Air National Guard Base, Maj. Matthew Ferringer assumed his responsibilities as commander of the 267th Intelligence Squadron (IS).
The 267th Intelligence Squadron of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is responsible for conducting “signals intelligence exploitation in the cyber domain for the 25th Air Force and U.S. Cyber Command, delivering decision advantage to war fighters and national decision makers.”
As commander of the IS, Ferringer said last week that he oversees 70 airmen, making sure that they are equipped and trained to accomplish their missions in cyber intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Ferringer began his military career in July 1999, when he enlisted for active duty in the U.S. Air Force as an Intelligence Operations Apprentice shortly after graduating from Redbank Valley High School.
“When I was a kid I wanted to be a fighter pilot,” Ferringer said of his decision to enter the Air Force. He noted, however, that his poor eyesight made it impossible for him to fly for the military. Searching for an alternative option, he said he chose the Intelligence field randomly from a book of potential jobs. “That’s just where I landed. As it turns out, it worked out pretty well.”
Ferringer earned his bachelor’s of science degree in business information systems from Bellevue University in 2006, followed by his commission as a Second Lieutenant through the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee in 2007. He later earned the ranks of First Lieutenant in 2009, Captain in 2011 and Major in 2015.
In 2011, Ferringer graduated from the Intelligence Sensor Weapons Instructor Course at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and Squadron Office School in-residence at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. He completed his master’s of Military Operational Art and Science in Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in 2015.
Over his 20-year career, Ferringer has served in numerous positions in both the active Duty Air Force and Air National Guard, including multiple deployments during Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
“I’ve bounced all over the world,” Ferringer said, noting that he spent time in Qatar, Korea and Iraq, as well as Washington, D.C. and various Air Force and Air National Guard bases stateside. Immediately prior to his new post, Ferringer served as the Director of Operations of the 101st Intelligence Squadron.
He has also received numerous awards and decorations, including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Achievement Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Combat Readiness Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
“I marked 20 years of service in July, and I’m still going strong,” he continued. “I don’t intend to retire anytime soon.”
Although fairly new to his latest role, Ferringer said that he still enjoys the Intelligence work and the challenges it brings to the table each and every day.
“Intelligence work has always been interesting to me,” he said, explaining that his team always has to think fast to understand a constant stream of new threats and enemies. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but there is always something new to learn.”
He credits his new job opportunity to a little bit of good luck and a lot of hard work.
“There was definitely a whole lot of work involved,” he said. “But I’ve had good luck with previous jobs, and Air Force Weapon School along with some great mentors opened a lot of doors for me.”