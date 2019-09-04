DUBLIN – Teaching high school English is not typically a newsworthy event, unless your students don’t speak the language and your classroom is in Ireland. Such was the firsthand experience of one New Bethlehem man this summer.
This past July, Gregory Nolf — a Redbank Valley High School graduate — spent two weeks teaching English as a second language to middle school Spanish-speaking students at a summer camp in Dublin, Ireland.
“The students were incredibly friendly and the staff made me feel like family,” Nolf recently said of his time at SEK International School, a small private school for Spanish-speaking students to receive an education and learn English during the school year. “This experience was an ideal one, and I’ll never forget the time I spent there.”
When he started college, Nolf — who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a speciality in English language arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh — said he was under the impression that it was difficult for education majors to study abroad because curriculum in the United States would somehow differ. He soon discovered that it was not only possible, but that the Point Park School of Education offered a variety of domestic and out-of-country opportunities.
“I spent a few weeks in Italy last year, so I was already familiar with the school’s travel abroad opportunities,” he said. This year, he took advantage of a second opportunity that led him to the summer camp in Ireland. “It was an easy choice for me — two weeks teaching in the classroom for a summer camp geared towards English language learners. No experience could better suit me and my goals.”
Because there were no curricular constraints, Nolf was able to engage the group of eight- to 15-year-olds in a variety of discussions and activities that familiarized them with English.
“We, as student educators, had free reign to teach whatever we chose as long as the students were speaking English and were engaged,” he said. Nolf noted that while the lack of a curriculum was initially intimidating, it didn’t take long for he and the students to adapt. Nolf incorporated everything from video-prompted discussions to hands-on activities such as making grilled cheese sandwiches. “Activities like these were perfect to get them writing and speaking.”
Afternoons consisted of summer-camp related activities, the most popular being gym class games.
“I taught them a variety of games,” Nolf said, explaining that the young students really enjoyed being able to spend time in the summer sun.
While spending time with the students was the most rewarding part of the experience, Nolf said it was also the most challenging for him at times.
“I have never worked with younger kids,” he said, noting that he specializes in working with students in grades nine through 12. “Keeping them engaged was more difficult, but they were incredibly insightful and taught me a lot as well.”
In addition to quenching his zest for traveling, Nolf said he believes that his time teaching in other countries will help prepare him for his career after graduation.
“I would absolutely love to teach for the Department of Defense on military campuses abroad,” he said, adding that both of his abroad opportunities have allowed him to gather information and experiences to better prepare him for life in other countries. “Living in these countries, interacting with people from all walks of life and working with students far different than American students are all irreplaceable experiences when working towards being a teacher abroad.”
Although his time in Ireland was short-lived this time, Nolf said he could possibly return to the country to complete half of his student teaching time in an Irish school district.
“I don’t know where life is going to take me, but I’m glad it gave me the opportunity to have an experience like this,” Nolf said of his time in Ireland, explaining that he he has the opportunity to return to the country to complete half of his student teaching time. “There is no price tag for an experience like this and there is no amount of thanks I could give the wonderful teachers at SEK Greystones to equate to the fun I had and the knowledge I gained.”