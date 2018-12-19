PAINT TWP. – As the new year approaches, a New Bethlehem man is preparing for a new administrative role at the Clarion County Jail.
During its regular meeting last Thursday, the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors announced that Daniel Blose was recently hired as a full-time deputy warden at the Paint Township facility.
“He has a lot of experience here,” prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius said of Blose, noting that Blose has worked at the jail for nearly 14 years as a corrections officer. “We’re expecting great things from him.”
Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger concurred, explaining that Blose’s experience gave him a slight advantage over the other five candidates that were interviewed for the position.
“[Experience] is something you can’t take away from anybody,” Hornberger said. “He [Blose] knows how this facility runs and operates.”
According to Hornberger, the deputy warden is responsible for helping to enforce the the jail’s policy and procedures and keeping them up-to date, handling inmate misconducts and grievances, and overseeing the jail’s correctional staff.
“We work collaboratively on a lot of things,” Hornberger said.
The jail’s full-time deputy warden position has been held by David Sprankle since April 2016. The county accepted Sprankle’s resignation as full-time deputy warden in October. He will stay on indefinitely as a part-time deputy warden, Brosius noted following the meeting.
“We really appreciate him doing that as our management at the jail has been really stretched for some time, with the overwhelming paper work and issues with housing well over 100 inmates 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week,” Brosius said.
Hornberger noted that it is not uncommon for jails across the state to employ two deputy wardens at the same time — a deputy warden in charge of administration and a deputy warden in charge of operations and security.
“We’ve had two deputy wardens in the past, [as recent] as when this jail opened,” he said.
Jail officials said that Blose will be in charge of security, while Sprankle will focus on staff training.
With Sprankle’s full-time resignation effective Jan. 5, Blose is expected to take over his new administrative role in mid-January.
“I think you made a good hire here,” Clarion County Sheriff and prison board member Rex Munsee said. He explained that Blose is very particular when it comes to his work and always makes sure that his responsibilities are carried out effectively and without error. “I think he’ll be a good administrator.”
Also during the Dec. 13 meeting, prison board members set the meeting dates for 2019. Meetings will be held: Jan. 10 and Feb. 14 at the Clarion County Administration Building; March 14 at the Clarion County Jail; April 11 and May 9 at the Clarion County Administration Building; June 13 at the Clarion County Jail; July 11 and Aug. 8 at the Clarion County Administration Building; Sept. 12 at the Clarion County Jail; Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 at the Clarion County Administration Building; and Dec. 12 at the Clarion County Jail.
All meetings will start at 9 a.m.
