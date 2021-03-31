PITTSBURGH – New Bethlehem native Rebecca D. Edmonds, MD, a surgical oncologist specializing in the treatment of diseases of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, colon, thyroid and breast, has joined the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute.
Dr. Edmonds comes to AHN from UPMC – St. Margaret, where she was Vice Chairperson of Surgery and Chief of General Surgery.
Edmonds will perform surgeries at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) in Kittanning, providing close-to-home access to care for cancer patients in Armstrong, Clarion, Butler, Lawrence and Westmoreland counties. She will see patients at ACMH’s Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, and at AHN Cancer Institute-Butler, 160 Hollywood Dr., Butler.
“Dr. Edmonds is an outstanding surgical oncologist, and we are excited to have her join our team,” said David Bartlett, MD, Chairman, AHN Cancer Institute. “She brings to AHN a wonderful combination of advanced surgical expertise and a compassionate, patient-centered care philosophy that defines our program. Her practice in Armstrong and Butler counties will serve to further expand our commitment to providing community-based cancer care to patients living throughout western Pennsylvania.”
Edmonds is a graduate of Bucknell University and received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine. She completed her residency and surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery.
For more information or an appointment, call 1-833-AHN-SONC (246-7662).