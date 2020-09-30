KAYSVILLE, Utah – What do the Black Widow, Edward Gingerich, Edmund Kemper and Katherine Knight have in common? While they all may well-known serial killers, they are also just a few of the true crime stories featured in a new weekly podcast hosted by a New Bethlehem native.
From growing up watching episodes of “Dateline” and “Unsolved Mysteries,” to later binging Netflix documentaries and podcasts, true crime stories have been a fascination of Bobbie (Neiswonger) Holmes from a young age.
“I’ve always had a fascination with true crime stories, especially ones that are unsolved,” said Holmes, a 2005 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. In fact, she said, she listened to so many crime and murder mystery podcasts in recent years that she began to recognize repeat stories. “I would think to myself, I know this one. I could be the one telling these stories.”
Holmes did just that this summer with the launch of her own true crime podcast series, “Killer Stories,” recorded from her home in Kaysville, Utah, where she now lives with her husband and four-year-old son.
“Every week I research, write, record, edit and upload all by myself,” Holmes said of her podcast, which covers the crimes of serial killers, small town and unsolved murders, and more. “My episodes have featured murders from the 1800s all the way to more recent events.”
Since its inception, “Killer Stories” has detailed the crimes of notable killers such as “America’s first serial killer,” H.H. Holmes, from the 1800s, the Co-Ed Killer, Edmund Kemper, who picked up hitchhikers from Santa Cruz campuses in the 1970s, and Edward Gingerich, an Amish man from the Brownhill Community (near Erie) who killed his wife in 1993. Holmes also covered the unsolved murder of Jonbenet Ramsey in a two-part episode that looked at the crime and the theories and suspects involved.
Holmes also plans to look at some of the country’s “big time cases,” including the Black Dahlia, the Zodiac Killer, Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.
“I take it week by week,” Holmes said of deciding who to feature in her podcast. While her initial podcasts featured stories that intrigued her most, she pointed out that the majority of her episodes now showcase crime stories suggested by her listeners, many of which came from their own towns. “I like to go off story suggestions...because I get to research cases that I’ve never heard of before.”
When it comes to preparing for the weekly podcast, Holmes explained that her research comes from articles, police reports, television series, books and online articles.
“If it’s a more popular case, there is usually some type of documentary that has been done,” she said. “But some of the information for small town cases comes firsthand from my listeners who sent them.”
The first episode of “Killer Stories” aired on June 18, and nearly four months later, Holmes said the podcast is continuing to gain popularity in the true crime community.
“I have listeners in all 50 states and 32 different countries,” she said, noting that her episodes have around 4,000 downloads and counting. “My number one following is in my hometown state of Pennsylvania.”
As a full-time dental hygienist, Holmes currently does the podcast as a side hobby to “satisfy [her] creative needs,” but said she would like to be able to devote more time to making longer, more detailed episodes or even uploading more than once a week.
“Some may not like to admit it because murder seems taboo, but there are a lot of people out there who are equally fascinated with these cases,” Holmes said, explaining that her goal is to get listeners into the mind of a serial killer to figure out why certain crimes happened. “I’m here to help them scratch that true crime itch.”
In her research into the lives of serial killers, Holmes said she was surprised to learn that some killers were simply born that way.
“Some were shaped into killers by their unfortunate upbringing, either an abusive family or bullying,” she said. “In a lot of the cases I cover, the killers suffered from a mental illness that went undiagnosed and untreated, resulting in psychotic breakdowns.”
New episodes of “Killer Stories” can be streamed every Thursday on any podcast platform — such as Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify and more. Full episodes are also available online at www.podserve.fm/series/website/killer-stories,1304/.