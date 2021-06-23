NEW BETHLEHEM – Permit parking issues resurfaced last week as New Bethlehem officials discussed options for the municipal parking lot.
After reviewing the situation, councilman Colin Sheffer proposed offering permits for overnight parking in the lot, located behind RMS Furniture, between Wood and Lafayette streets.
Sheffer said that by charging a nominal fee, the permits would offer a place for some residents to park their cars overnight, particularly residents in Broadwood Towers who have voiced concerns with the limited parking in that area.
Currently, Sheffer said, overnight parking in the lot is not permitted, in large part because of the inability to plow snow in the parking lot with the cars there at all hours.
By offering permits, he said, the borough would have the contact information for the car owners, and could reach out to them to move their vehicles for plowing and other maintenance in the parking lot if needed.
Other members suggested that the borough would need to charge more for the permits, or everyone would want one. And New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky recommended against offering the permits on a yearly basis due to vehicle registration issues.
That prompted the council to discuss a quarterly permit, at either $20 or $25 per quarter.
Sheffer said the permit parking would have to be limited, with no specific spaces assigned for each permit.
“If it becomes a residential parking lot, it’s no longer a commercial parking lot,” he said, pointing to the businesses that rely on the lot for their customers.
Council member Sandy Mateer said that a quarterly permit at a reasonable cost would strike a good balance by keeping the bulk of the lot open for businesses, while also giving some residents a place to park overnight.
Sheffer said he would present a more formal plan at the council’s July meeting.
In other business at the June 15 meeting, the council adopted a resolution to name its representatives to the new police regionalization committee.
Council members Don Heeter and Bryan Ruth were named as the primary and secondary representatives to the committee that is working to create the new regional police department involving the New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn communities.