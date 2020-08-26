NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem officials are hoping to utilize a state grant and take advantage of the low water levels on Red Bank Creek to clean up the “sand bar” that formed across the creek following last summer’s flash flooding.
“You’re very fortunate to get the grant,” borough engineer Tom Thompson of Senate Engineering told the borough council at their Aug. 18 meeting. He said that only about 10 percent of applicants received funding for projects across the state.
The borough will utilize the $137,000 grant, along with $25,000 in matching funds from the municipality, to remove the rock and debris that was washed down Leasure Run into Red Bank Creek in July 2019. The sand bar extends approximately two-thirds across the creek, creating a potential flood hazard, especially when the ice goes out on the creek each winter or spring.
Thompson said that he would work to expedite the permitting process from the state Department of Environmental Protection so that work could possibly begin soon in order to take advantage of the stream’s low water levels.
Councilman Stewart Bain questioned where the borough would get its matching $25,000. Member Sandy Mateer explained that the money would come from an undesignated reserve account in the borough’s general fund.
Mateer said the work was crucial to protect businesses, homes and the high school along the creek.
“There is a lot of debris,” Thompson affirmed. “It does create a safety issue.” He noted the borough was lucky that the past winter was very mild, with no threat from ice.
Bain countered that the borough could spend its money, and just have the stream flood again, bringing more debris into the creek.
“I have reservations,” he said, noting that the borough cannot continue to pay cleanup costs year after year.
Mateer said that if the work is done properly, it could also improve the stream banks in order to help keep floodwaters in the channel, and out of the business district that has been hit numerous times over the years.
“Now is the optimal time to do it,” Mateer said as the motion to seek bids for the work was passed.
In related business, Thompson said that a Redbank Valley Municipal Authority sewer line crossing Lesure Run was wiped out during last summer’s flood, and that it cannot be put back in the same place.
At the engineer’s recommendation, the council approved a resolution in support of an application to DEP for funding to install a small pump station behind Newbie Wheel Alignment that will help correct the problem.
Grease Problems
Persist In Newbie
Problems with grease clogging the sewer line along East Broad Street continues to be a problem, Thompson told the borough council last week.
He said that despite random inspections of grease traps at restaurants in the area, improvements are not being found in the sewer lines.
Thompson said the next step will be to take samples from the sewer discharges at the businesses in that vicinity, in order to determine where the grease is coming from. He said he understood it was difficult for restaurants to clean out their grease traps, but noted that all RVMA customers are paying more because of a few problem locations.
Thompson said that the restaurants would need to install taps in their sewer lines from which samples could be taken, and that RVMA and borough workers would go together to collect the samples unannounced. The samples would then be sent to a lab to determine grease levels.
Thompson noted that it costs the RVMA several thousand dollars each time it brings in the equipment needed to clean out the grease-clogged lines.
Other Business
• No bids were received for the sale of the borough’s old garbage truck. The vehicle will be advertised for bids one more time.
• Borough resident Debbie Champion voiced complaints about too much noise from the school and passing cars and airplanes around her home, and asked the borough to pay for her moving expenses. Her request was denied.
• Resident Terry Mateer urged the council to ask for justification from the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority for pending rate increases. He said that the $11 fee paid by borough residents to RVMA each month should be reduced to $7 since the loans that the fee was created to pay for have been paid off.
• Officials said the borough has received about a dozen orders for new garbage cans that can be used in conjunction with the town’s new garbage truck. In order for the discounted price to be realized, 100 orders must be received. The borough will continue to take orders.
• Borough officials thanked Redbank Township (Clarion County) supervisors for their help in clearing the creek banks at Scout Hall and Gumtown parks prior to the recent Cops & Bobbers fishing event.