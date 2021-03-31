MADISON TWP. – A 43-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing more than 100 counts of animal cruelty charges after multiple animals were allegedly found dead last week in her Madison Township (Armstrong County) home.
Keri Beth Wolfe is facing 110 counts of charges, including 22 counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals (felony); animal neglect, failing to provide necessary sustenance and water (misdemeanor); animal neglect, failing to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter (misdemeanor); animal neglect, failing to provide necessary veterinary care (misdemeanor); and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor).
On March 22 state police troopers, humane officers and other animal activists reportedly searched a home along Bingham Road, which belongs to Wolfe, after receiving a report from an animal rescue organization regarding neglect of animals at the home.
Upon arriving at the scene, police said, six dead birds were discovered in cages at the back of the house. No food or water was available in the cages, and a large amount of feces was observed.
Seven dead dogs, five dead rabbits and three dead cats were also allegedly discovered inside the home. Two of the deceased dogs were found in the same crate.
According to court documents, skeletal remains of one dog — which police said had been eaten by other animals inside the house — were reportedly found in the hallway, and another dog was found dead on a chair. In addition, two deceased cats were found in the basement lying together with mold growing on their bodies, and three dead rabbits were found in a tote on the kitchen counter. One kitten was also found decomposing in the hallway on top of a box.
Some of the animals appeared to be recently deceased, while others had been dead for “some time,” reports state.
Police said overflowing litter boxes were observed throughout the home, as well as an “extreme” amount of trash, which made mobility difficult. A large amount of feces and a foul smell of decay were also detected.
While no food or water for any of the animals was observed, unopened wet dog food was reportedly located in the kitchen.
Some cats and three dogs were still alive, with the dogs having low body sores, reports state. One of the dogs was weak and had trouble walking, and the other had numerous sores on its body.
Numerous cats and two dogs were transported to a rescue, while several cats and a small dog remained at the home, police said.
Charges against Wolfe were filed March 22 by Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell with District Judge Kevin L. McCausland in Rural Valley.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 30 with McCausland presiding.