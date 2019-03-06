NEW BETHLEHEM – Imagine if natural-looking flower arrangements could last a lifetime. One local crafter is able to accomplish this not with silk or plastic — but with wood.
Shawna McHenry, owner and designer of Saint Charles Bloomin Brushes in New Bethlehem offers a new take on the age-old art of flower arranging by creating beautiful bouquets for all occasions with flowers made of wood.
“Most people don’t even realize that they are made of wood,” McHenry recently said, noting the real-life look and feel of the wooden flowers. “And they last forever.”
Although she has only been designing arrangements for a short time, McHenry said she was first introduced to the world of wooden flowers nearly three years ago when she saw a post on Facebook advertising the artificial flowers.
“I couldn’t believe how real they looked,” she said, explaining that she purchased her first order of wooden flowers to use as decor around her home.
She soon started incorporating the wooden flowers into craft classes at her studio — located along Wood Street in New Bethlehem — and agreed to do her first wedding bouquets for a friend’s nuptials in summer 2018.
“More people started to ask me about wedding flowers so I decided to go with it,” McHenry said.
Business bloomed and McHenry booked several more weddings last fall, as well as 33 weddings for 2019. Most recently, her work gained regional attention when she was asked to do a segment highlighting her arrangements on KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live.”
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said, adding that she has shipped wedding bouquets all over the country, and one even traveled with a bride for a Barbados wedding. “I really love what I do.”
Wedding flower sets can include anything from traditional and cascading brides’ and bridesmaids’ bouquets, flower girl hoops and balls, flower crowns, boutonnieres, swags and more.
“I can do pretty much anything and try to work with anyone’s budget,” McHenry said, noting that bouquet styles can range from traditional to elegant.
According to McHenry, the wooden flowers are created from Sola rolls made from the roots of tapioca plants.
“It feels almost like foam; it’s really light feeling” McHenry said, explaining that the Sola rolls become pliable when wet and can be easily tied and cut into the flower petals.
McHenry said that the flowers can be ordered in all kinds of varieties and can be scented or hand-dyed any color in house.
“That’s a big plus for brides because they often want their flowers to match their wedding pallet,” she said, urging brides who may want specific colors or other personalization to place orders as far in advance as possible. “I love the excitement a bride shows when she knows that she will have something to keep forever in a color that she wants.”
In addition to wedding flowers, McHenry said she also takes custom arrangement orders for individual bouquets, home decor, memorial keepsakes and more.
“People seem to absolutely love keepsake arrangements,” she said, noting that they not only make a funeral service special but can be kept as a memento forever.
While she currently holds shop hours by appointment only, McHenry said she hopes to open her storefront with a selection of ready-to-purchase inventory for regular business hours in the very near future.
“People will be able to come in and shop for funeral keepsakes, birthdays and holidays,” she said.
For more information on wooden flower arrangements or Saint Charles Bloomin’ Brushes, contact McHenry at (814) 319-4656, shawnatitt@gmail.com, or visit Saint Charles Blooming Brushes on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.