NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough Council members added a new face to their ranks last week as they also took action to help find staffing solutions for its undermanned police force.
Following the resignation last month of councilman Ron Geist due to health reasons, the group appointed Bryan Ruth to the seven-member board at its June 18 meeting.
Ruth, the only applicant for the vacant position, will serve until the end of this year.
According to Clarion County Director of Elections Cindy Callihan, the position will be placed on the November ballot for a two-year term and the political parties will have the option of nominating candidates to appear on the ballot.
With Ruth’s appointment, council president Sandy Mateer also named him to the borough’s Street Committee, and added member Don Heeter to the Police Committee.
After Ruth was administered the oath of office by Mayor Tim Murray, the council addressed ongoing problems related to staffing for the New Bethlehem Police Department, which serves the communities in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn.
The resignation of officer Seth Taylor was approved, limiting the local department even more.
“There’s only three of us now and it’s getting tougher and tougher,” Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council.
Officials agreed to increase the number of hours each week for police department secretary Rebecca Weckerly from 25 to 30 hours, noting that she has taken on the task of writing the ordinance violation letters to save time for the officers.
A motion by council member Lisa Kerle to increase the pay for part-time officers to $14.50 per hour was also unanimously approved.
Members said that two applicants that recently completed training at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will soon take the Civil Service exam for open positions with the police department. In the meantime, the council agreed to hire the men — Taylor Smith and Jonathan Smith — to part-time positions with the department until their testing is completed.
“The reason for that is the department is so short-staffed,” Mateer said, noting it will give the police chief time to work with the new recruits before they would start full-time.
The council then agreed to hire the two officers for full-time work at $16 per hour with benefits as soon as they pass the Civil Service requirements.
In another way to help the police department, Mateer suggested that the borough should look into creating a Police Auxiliary that could be called into service to help during emergencies such as fires, floods and with traffic control.
And in a related note, the mayor suggested that Malnofsky should always sit facing the door to the council meeting room during public meetings “in light of recent events” and for the “safety of council.” Murray also suggested that the doors should be locked for safety reasons.
“It’s a crazy world right now,” Murray said. “We know there are some individuals that aren’t wild about council.”