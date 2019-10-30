NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Police Department is soliciting the aid of area residents in its effort to add a K-9 unit to the team.
The program is sponsored by Aftermath, a company which assists first responders in crime scene clean up, and consists of a series of grants that will be awarded to select police departments across the country.
According to Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr., the $5,000 first place grant would go a long way toward the purchase a K-9 service dog to work in the community.
“We would put the dog into service with the department to aid in locating drugs, tracking and patrolling,” he said. “The $5,000 would buy the dog, but we would have to fund the training.”
Malnofsky went on to say that the dog would be a valuable asset not only to the New Bethlehem Police Department, but to the entire county as there is no other K9 unit available anywhere in Clarion County.
“There is one [dog] in the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “We would share the dog with any other agency in Clarion County.”
The chief said that they first heard about the program last year, and when the department received an email about it again this year, Rebekah Weckerly, the departmental secretary, suggested that they apply.
“She filled out the paperwork, forwarded it to Aftermath and got us into the running,” Malnofsky continued.
The application is only the first step, however. What happens next depends on community support. Since the grant is awarded on the basis of votes received for participating departments, residents of Clarion County are needed to respond by voting online for the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Votes can be cast by visiting www.aftermath.com/k9-grant, and clicking on the region where the local police department is located. Voters can then scroll through the list of entrants and select the New Bethlehem Police Department to cast their ballot. Individuals can visit the site once every 24 hours to cast a new vote until the Nov. 3 deadline.
“Whoever gets the most votes wins,” Malnofsky said, noting that agencies from all over the country are in the running for the grant money. “We’re up against some pretty big areas, [so] every vote counts.”
According to the website, Aftermath is giving away a total of $16,500 in grant money for 2019. While the first place winner will receive $5,000, money in the amount of $4,000 will be awarded to the second place winner, $3,000 to the third place winner, $2,000 to the fourth place winner and $1,500 to the fifth place winner. In addition, two honorable mention departments will each receive $500.
Grant winners will be announced on Nov. 6.
“They seem pretty generous overall,” Weckerly said of Aftermath. “It also seems like they are very supportive of law enforcement.”