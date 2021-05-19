HARRISBURG – Pandemic-related restrictions are being eased across the state and country; however, local counties continue to report new cases and deaths related to COVID-19.
Over the past week in Clarion County, one additional virus-related death was reported, increasing the county’s total from 91 to 92. The number of cases in the county also increased in the same timespan, from 3,122 to 3,151 cases.
Three new deaths were reported in the last week in Armstrong County, raising the county’s total from 134 to 137. Cases in the county increased from 5,867 to 5,921.
The death toll in Jefferson County increased by one in the last seven days, going from 97 to 98 during the pandemic. The county’s caseload showed an increase from 3,258 to 3,283 cases.
Venango County also reported one additional coronavirus-related death in the last week, taking the county’s total from 93 to 94. The county’s cases increased from 3,886 to 3,970.
And in Butler County, two new deaths were reported over the last week, with the county’s death toll rising from 411 to 413. The number of total cases of COVID-19 reported in the county rose from 17,110 to 17,258.
The number of virus-related deaths in Forest County held steady over the past week at 21, as cases there rose from 1,422 to 1,426.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 1,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,188,845.
There are 1,436 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 342 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7-13 stood at 5.3 percent.
As of Monday, there were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,871 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.8 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks ninth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 71,472 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,150 cases among employees, for a total of 86,622 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths reported, 13,219 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 28,370 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.