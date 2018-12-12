EAST BRADY – While most people are thinking about the long winter still to come, East Brady Riverfest organizers are already looking ahead to warmer times as plans are underway for the 34th annual festival next July.
Last week, Riverfest committee treasurer Luanne McAnallen and other committee members shared initial plans with East Brady Borough officials, seeking permission to use Graham Field to host much of the festival.
“We’re pretty excited,” McAnallen said after the meeting, noting that next year’s “newly constructed” festival brings with it new faces and attractions, as well as a new extended date. “It’s going to be a whole new ballgame for Riverfest this year.”
According to McAnallen, one of the biggest changes the committee hopes to bring to Riverfest next year is the addition of a carnival, which brings its own rides, games and food vendors.
“We’re still working to finalize everything, but I think it’s going to be pretty big,” she said last week, noting that the committee also plans to offer additional booth space at the festival to local businesses, groups, churches and organizations. “We want it to still be local and for them all to get involved.”
Addressing council’s concerns regarding liability and the safety of the rides themselves, McAnallen explained during the Dec. 4 meeting that the eight-year-old carnival company — which has previously worked events in Ellwood City and New Castle — carries its own liability insurance and promotes professionalism in its staff.
In order to accommodate the carnival, McAnallen said, Riverfest has been extended from last year’s two-day festival to a four-day festival in 2019 which is slated for July 25-28.
“We had to [extend it] because the carnival won’t do less than four days,” McAnallen explained, adding that the festival will take place a week later than in previous years.
Along with changes to the festival itself, the Riverfest organization underwent some changes as well. McAnallen said that several new committee members recently stepped up to help revive the festival.
“Riverfest has not been going well the last few years,” she said, noting that the group recently elected new officers. “We knew we had to do something spectacular this year.”
Following a brief discussion with McAnallen, council members unanimously showed support for Riverfest by approving the use of Graham Field — pending proof of all insurances — as well as providing water for the four-day festival.
“It’s nice to see so many new people taking part in that committee,” council president Barb Mortimer said. “It takes everyone in the community to make things happen. It’s nice to see people stepping up and making things happen.”
Other Business
• The borough’s final budget for 2019 in the amount of $1,021,446.96 was approved. The tax ordinance was also approved, and includes a 1 mill increase in real estate taxes and a 1 mill increase in the fire tax bringing the total millage to 24 mills.
An intergovernmental cooperation agreement between East Brady and New Bethlehem boroughs for police matters, and a joint municipal agreement for law enforcement between the two boroughs were also approved.
• Engineer Rick Barnett reported that the pumps for adding caustic soda to the borough’s water system have been ordered, and plumbers have been giving estimates for the work.
“Progress is being made,” Mortimer said.
• The final site plan for the sewer plant was approved by Clarion County. It was recorded in the Register and Recorder’s Office on Nov. 16.
• Council members authorized Lucky Kline of Kline’s Signs to make a “Thank you for visiting East Brady” sign for the Carl Curran Bridge. The new sign will be placed on the back of the already-placed “Welcome” sign at a cost of $750.
• The council agreed to write a letter of support for the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) in its campaign to potentially have a USDA operation relocated to Clarion County from Washington, D.C.
• In a unanimous vote, the council declined a request to proclaim Jan. 20-26 as School Choice Week in East Brady.
