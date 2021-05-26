NEW BETHLEHEM – A private family mausoleum in the borough-owned New Bethlehem Cemetery is in need of extensive repairs in order to save the aging structure.
At their meeting on May 18, New Bethlehem Borough Council heard a full report from Mike Aaron of Clarion Monuments, the firm the borough brought in to look at the Beam Family mausoleum.
“It’s quite concerning,” Aaron said, explaining that the stone structure’s grouting on its top and sides has pretty much eroded away after decades of rain, freezing and thawing, and fungus growth.
As a result, one wall containing caskets is being pushed outward.
“That wall is almost ready to fall,” Aaron said. “This needs immediate attention.”
He said he would first try to put the wall back into place to stabilize it before performing other repairs, including the replacement of the grouting.
As part of the job, Aaron said he uses a cleaning substance that would kill the fungus that grows into the granite over time.
“You can actually clean that mausoleum up to look brand new,” he told the council.
Aaron explained that the actual work could hopefully be performed in one week’s time; however, he said that other projects have already been lined up ahead of the mausoleum repairs, so he would have to work it into the schedule for some point this year.
He estimated the cost at between $8,000 and $10,000, but acknowledged that once he starts into the building, “I don’t know what we’re going to get into.”
Council vice president Sandy Mateer noted that money from the Beam family is being held in a trust, and that there would be enough to cover the work. She said the borough would need to contact the trustee to see how fast the funds could be released.
The council approved moving ahead with the project as long as the funding comes from the family trust.
“It could fall tomorrow,” Aaron warned.
Council then turned its attention last week from a mausoleum in need of repair to other properties in town considered blighted or in need of work.
Lisa Kerle, council president, said that after the borough’s March meeting during which several landlords in the borough spoke out about a proposed rental inspection ordinance, she met with two of the landlords who want to work with the borough to develop alternative solutions.
“I think we should do that,” Kerle said, suggesting that a resolution could be found before the council should consider a new ordinance.
She also said she didn’t feel the issue warranted new rules.
“I don’t know if there are problems that people are pounding doors down to report,” she said, saying that the matter may be left to the council’s Blight Committee. “I’d like to pursue it in that direction.”
Councilman Don Heeter agreed in part, but said the landlords who own problem properties won’t be the ones to step forward to work with the borough.
“We know there are properties in this borough the landlords are doing nothing with,” he said, describing several properties in town as “eyesores.”
Kerle said that instead of punishing all landlords, the borough should target the problem ones only.
“They’re not being punished, they’re all being held to the same standards,” Heeter replied. “Clarion does it. Rimersburg does it. Why shouldn’t New Bethlehem do it?”
Kerle said the borough should address the matter with its already existing ordinances first. Heeter, however, said that the borough has no ordinance on the books that would give inspectors permission to look inside a rental property.
Mateer suggested that some solutions could be found through the borough’s existing dangerous structures ordinance, and that the borough could hire someone qualified to perform inspections. She noted that in order to do that, the borough would need to set standards and decide which property codes to use.
In the end, Heeter was the lone vote against tabling the matter.