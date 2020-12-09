NEW BETHLEHEM – With the COVID-19 virus surging through the region, New Bethlehem Borough Council and Mayor Gordon Barrows issued a statement on Monday, encouraging the community to comply with virus-related guidelines.
“First, our heart goes out to the family, friends and neighbors who have recently lost loved ones or who are currently struggling to survive,” borough officials said in their statement. “Our sincerest and heartfelt prayers are with you and your families during this time.”
Officials said they have been in routine communication with county, state and federal health representatives, and government authorities, “all who are actively monitoring the situation across our region, and taking swift action where necessary.”
“We have also been in communication with our local nursing homes and elderly-care facilities, all of whom are taking the necessary health and safety precautions,” the statement notes.
The borough officials said that they have received a number of requests to shut down local businesses, churches and other establishments in light of the coronavirus surge.
“At this time, we do not intend to enforce such restrictive action, but we do strongly encourage our local community to follow Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines/requirements,” according to the statement. “We ask that you please respect and support local businesses, churches and other organizations who have independently, and temporarily, chosen to close their doors or limit foot-traffic — many of them are small family-operated businesses.”
The borough officials also explained that they have been working with local first responders and emergency medical services to ensure they have access to the proper PPE, and any other necessary resources.
“With the recent news reports of our local hospitals and EMS reaching capacity, we cannot emphasize enough to please ensure you are taking every precaution possible to keep your family, friends, and neighbors safe,” the borough’s statement reads.
Residents were reminded that they can follow New Bethlehem Borough on social media and via the borough’s website for news and updates, or contact the borough at (814) 275-2003.
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to overcome this challenge in our community, and throughout the world,” the statement concludes.
The statement was endorsed by Barrows, council members Lisa Kerle, Sandra Mateer, Bryan Ruth, Stewart Bain, Don Heeter, Brian Fox and Scott Barrett, and borough executive secretary Richard McGarrity.