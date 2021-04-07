NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Police are cautioning local residents about a telephone scam reported by multiple people in the area.
Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said that in the past two weeks, a New Bethlehem resident, and one in nearby Porter Township, each received calls from someone telling them that they had won a large sum of money. To claim the money, however, they needed to purchase gift cards and send photos of the card numbers to the caller.
The chief said his department investigated the New Bethlehem incident, and referred the Porter Township incident to state police. He added that if there were two such calls in the area, there were likely many more as well.
“If it’s a number you’re not familiar with, don’t answer it,” the chief cautioned. He said that scams like this can be reported to his police department for those taking place in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Hawthorn and East Brady boroughs, and to state police for those in other jurisdictions.
Malnofsky said that while similar scams were frequent some time ago, they had died off more recently. But now, he said, it appears the calls are starting up again.
He noted that the number used in the New Bethlehem incident was traced back to India; however, he said the number may have been pirated and illegitimate as well.