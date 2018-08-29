NEW BETHLEHEM – When it came to financial support for Redbank Valley Municipal Park, New Bethlehem Borough officials chose to survey residents if they favored a new tax.
But last week, borough council members called the survey into question, noting that a majority of those who took the online survey admitted to living outside the borough limits.
Councilman Gordon Barrows said that of 100 people who took the survey which was posted on the borough’s website, a total of 53 percent of respondents favored supporting the park with a $2 or $3 per capita tax. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they did not support a new tax.
Looking at the results more closely, Barrows said that 32 percent of respondents supported a $2 per capita tax, while 21 percent said they supported a $3 per capita tax.
The problem, Barrows noted, is that survey respondents were also asked if they lived in the borough, and a majority replied they do not.
The issue of supporting the regional park arose several months ago when the council was informally contacted by a park representative who asked if the borough would consider rejoining the park group. Officials said at the time that the borough was once a member of the park group, but dropped out more than 20 years ago.
Barrows later said that the tax, if implemented, would not take effect until 2019, and would only pertain to those in each household over the age of 18.
Councilman Stewart Bain said the borough should postpone any discussion about financially supporting the park until members have a chance to look at the proposed budget for next year.
Residents who wish to do so can already make donations to Redbank Valley Municipal Park, councilman Ron Geist noted. He suggested the borough could encourage people to donate individually; however, council president Sandy Mateer said that if the borough encouraged donations for the park, it would also need to encourage donations for many other groups and causes in the area.
Mateer suggested posting another survey online, this time asking for the respondents’ addresses so they can better determine how borough residents feel about the tax proposal. Barrows suggested also giving residents an option to complete a survey in The Leader-Vindicator.
With no decision reached on the matter at last week’s council meeting, Mateer said the borough should also reach out to the park board to learn how the borough’s money would be spent if a tax is implemented.
New Bethlehem Borough residents may visit NewBethlehemBoro.com/RV-Park-Survey to complete the second survey or answer the following questions below and mail to the borough’s office at 210 Lafayette Street New Bethlehem, PA 16242 by Sept. 14.
1. Which option would you support below?
__ I would support a (per capita) per person tax of $2.00 per person.
__ I would support a (per capita) per person tax of $3.00 per person.
__ I would NOT support any tax for Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
2. I am a resident of New Bethlehem Borough.
__ Yes
__ No
- If you indicated No, then please disregard this survey. This survey is ONLY for New Bethlehem Borough residents.
3. My New Bethlehem Borough Street Address is:
Ex. (123 Main St.)
____________________________
Other Business
• The council accepted the resignation of borough solicitor Sara Seidle-Patton, effective Sept. 18. Seidle said she was stepping down as the borough’s legal counsel due to “new business opportunities” that have caused her to “evaluate my client base and make some changes with my practice.” The council agreed to advertise for a new solicitor.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard noted that any yard waste such as lawn clippings, leaves and brush must be bagged in order for borough crews to pick it up and remove it from properties.
• With the parking meters removed from the borough’s large parking lot between Wood and Lafayette streets, the council agreed to sell one of the old meters for $25 to a person who had requested to buy one. Members also briefly discussed how they could sell the approximately 50 meters that were removed.
• Borough mayor Tim Murray proclaimed September as Food Stock Month in New Bethlehem, in cooperation with the annual Autumn Leaf Festival food drive.
