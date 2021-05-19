NEW BETHLEHEM – After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s Memorial Day ceremony in the New Bethlehem community, plans are in place to resume the observance, the commander of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion has announced.
Ray Ishman, a retired Air Force veteran, announced the annual event is scheduled to be held Saturday, May 29, at the local Gumtown Park to pay tribute to America’s fallen soldiers whose recognition was interrupted by the pandemic last year. The observance is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the park — weather permitting. In the event of rain, the memorial tribute will be held in the First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets.
“This is a very solemn occasion because it focuses on the men and women of the U.S. military who paid the ultimate price in service to their country,” Ishman added, saying that President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a reminder to all Americans about the sacrifices paid for rights that are unparalleled elsewhere in the world. FDR said, “Those who have enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
Another American also observed, Ishman said, a reminder to the nation that, “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died defending it.”
This year’s ceremony, annually sponsored by the local Legion Post, will contain a variety of presentations that include vocal and instrumental music, spoken messages that look back to reminders of Redbank Valley area military personnel who have died in service to their country, and a summary of such men who have died during the various wars or military actions in which the U.S. has been engaged throughout its history.
Patriotic music will be presented by the Barbershop group, Shades of Harmony, Sandy and Mark Barrett presenting the veterans’ version of “Hallelujah,” Debbie and Matt Green with “Taps” and local Legion member Mike Mazzocco playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Rimersburg’s James McCullough, a Vietnam War-era Navy veteran who has been widely known for his presentation of enactments of President Abraham Lincoln’s speeches. He developed his role after witnessing known professional actor James Getty in the role of America’s 16th President. McCullough had presented those enactments for over 15 years. He is also widely recognized as a driving force behind the Veterans Museum in Rimersburg
Ishman also said an Angel Flight video is scheduled as part of Saturday’s ceremony.