NEW BETHLEHEM – Olive (Lucas) Hetrick will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, March 13.
She was born March 13, 1920, on the Lucas family farm in New Bethlehem, on what is now known as Lumber Road. She is the tenth of 15 children.
On April 25, 1940, she married Charles A. Hetrick. He is deceased.
Along with raising her children and working on the farm, she worked beside her husband at the Hetrick’s Farm Supply family business where she was a much respected parts lady. She is now enjoying a much deserved rest.
She has nine children, Dale of Ohio, Cindy of Oregon, and Dean, Judy, Tim, Mike, Marc, Penny and Janet all of New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Hetrick has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to Mrs. Hetrick at 861 Olean Trail, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.