CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval at its August meeting to East Brady Properties Inc. for a proposed 1,823-square-foot duplex apartment building.
Owners Arthur Bosetti and Robert Nelson were also approved for relief from the minimum 40-foot front yard, side yard and rear yard setbacks for the property at 328 Kellys Way, the site of the old East Brady Post Office which was recently demolished. The project will include eight parking spaces of 10-feet by 20-feet in size for the development.
Modification applications included building setback distances of zero feet for the front and sides, and a 32-foot rear building setback.
Also at the Aug. 15 meeting, Northland Forest Products Inc. received preliminary approval for a land development application covering construction of a lumber kiln drying facility. Northland presented the basic plan at an earlier meeting of the planning commission for information purposes only.
The developer plans to construct nine buildings with a storage yard at the 120-acre site in Clarion Township. A new 30-foot wide access entrance will serve the site from Township Route 556. No modification applications were needed for the proposal.
Final approval of the land development application by Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority for a pump station in Hawthorn Borough was also approved. Preliminary approval for the project was granted Oct. 16, 2013.
Crown Castle Communication received preliminary approval for a proposal of a 70-foot tower extension in Beaver Township. The extension is on top of an existing 180-foot high tower within their lease area on the land of Allen K. Smith. The new final tower height will be 250 feet above ground level.
A land development application from Clarion Boards Inc. (Kronospan, LLC) for a proposed 3,800-square-foot Drying System Structure was tabled until reviewed by the Clarion County Airport Authority. The new drying system structure has a height of 200 feet above ground level.
Commission members attending the meeting included Keith Decker, Angela Burtner, Hugh Henry, Fred Anderson, Mike Hindman, Eugene Metcalf and Roger Nulph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.