KITTANNING – In his remarks during the Oath of Office Ceremonies at the county courthouse Monday morning, Armstrong County President Judge James Panchik described the sense of community that has long been a distinguishing feature about county government.
“The courthouse is extended family,” he said after administering the oaths of offices to the county commissioners, controller, treasurer, prothonotary and register and recorder.
The judge asked the elected officials to continue the tradition of respecting and appreciating one another, and the sense of mutual support among the various county departments.
“We do live in a time where there is a lack of trust in the public official,” Panchik warned, urging those in the room to “earn and preserve” the public’s trust.
That sense of camaraderie was felt a short time later in the courthouse annex as the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners held their reorganization meeting to start the new year.
Returning commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, the board chairman for the past four years, voted for newly elected commissioner Don Myers to serve as chairman. Myers, a Republican, was the top vote-getter in the November election.
Renshaw, also a Republican, will continue as vice president of the board, while Fabian, a Democrat, was named board secretary.
The new board of commissioners agreed to continue holding their public meetings at 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month in the commissioners’ conference room.
They also appointed Andrew Sacco as the board’s solicitor, Aaron Poole as the county’s chief clerk and Charles Pascal as the county’s public defender. Renshaw was also reappointed as the commissioners’ liaison to the Armstrong County Conservation District.
The following meetings were also set at the brief reorganization meeting:
• Salary Board — First and third Wednesdays of the month at 9 a.m. in the conference room.
• Prison Board — Second Thursday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the county jail or the commissioners’ conference room.
• Retirement Board — Jan. 8, March 11, May 13, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the conference room.