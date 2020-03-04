RIMERSBURG – With last month’s appointment of a new mayor, and Monday night’s appointment of a new council member, Rimersburg Borough Council is back up to full strength.
At their meeting Monday night, the council welcomed Rob Whitmer as its seventh member, filling the seat that was vacated last month when councilman Tim Yeany resigned to take the mayoral post.
Whitmer, who was recommended by Yeany for the position, will serve two years before the post will be opened in the 2021 election.
Yeany touted Whitmer’s background in construction and corrections, and his life-long residency in Rimersburg. He was unanimously appointed to the position and was administered the oath of office by Yeany.
No other applications for the position were received.
In related business, Yeany told the council that he intends to remain on the group’s various committees, and to be involved in the regular council meetings even though, as mayor, he does not have a vote.
The new mayor said he recently attended the two-day “boot camp” training for borough officials held in Clarion.
“I intend to promote Rimersburg,” Yeany said, suggesting the borough council consider starting a junior council member program in order to involve high school-age residents. “We need younger people.”
Yeany also said that as mayor, he intends to seek out funding for various projects in the borough.
In the short term, Yeany offered to speak with the Union elementary principal regarding complaints the council has received about the traffic situation as parents drop off and pick up their children from Rimersburg Elementary School.
Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said he has patrolled that area a couple of times during afternoon pick-up, and found it not to be too chaotic.
However, officials said a number of residents have complained about the situation as school buses, parent cars and student walkers all hit the streets and sidewalks at the same time.
Yeany volunteered to speak with the principal about the situation.
Other Business
• The council briefly discussed a New Bethlehem Borough proposal to study the possibility of creating a true regional police force for the area. While they said they were not against studying the matter, Rimersburg officials expressed concerns about a proposal to seek common ordinances among the member municipalities, as well as what the effort would cost Rimersburg.
• Approval was given for the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library to host its annual 5K run and walk on borough streets on Saturday, May 16. Officials said the borough would provide a police officer to help oversee the intersection of Main Street with Lawsonham/Cherry Run streets.
• The council agreed to purchase a lock box that will be placed on the door of the borough office in order to allow residents to drop off payments after hours. Officials noted that no cash should be dropped off as payment, only checks and money orders.