HARRISBURG – The pandemic’s pace continued to show signs of slowing down in the local area over the past week, as the number of new COVID-19 cases and attributed deaths were reported.
In Clarion County, no new virus-related deaths were reported in the past seven days, with the county’s death toll holding at 87. The number of cases in the county rose from 2,749 to 2,778 in the last week.
Armstrong County reported one new death in the past week, raising that county’s totals from 117 to 118. Coronavirus cases in the county rose from 5,008 to 5,067.
Jefferson County also experienced one new virus-related death in the last week, upping the death totals there from 90 to 91. The county’s caseload also increased from 2,869 to 2,922.
In Butler County, the number of COVID cases increased from 14,512 to 14,795, with the death toll there rising from 377 to 383.
Deaths attributed to the virus held steady in the last week in both Venango and Forest counties, with the numbers there holding at 89 and 21 respectively. There were 3,494 total cases reported in Venango County, with 1,390 in Forest County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that there were 3,515 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950.
Across the state, there are 1,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12-18 stood at 6.5 percent.
As of Monday, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania have administered 4,416,744 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 23. Of the state’s population, 1,567,116 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,500 people per day receiving vaccinations. An additional 2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Mask-wearing is still required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 68,928 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,105 cases among employees, for a total of 83,033 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to the state, 12,843 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 26,144 of cases are among health care workers.