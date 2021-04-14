HARRISBURG – After a week in which the COVID-19 death tallies held steady in the area, local counties are reporting an uptick in virus-related deaths and cases.
In Clarion County, one new death attributed to coronavirus was reported in the past seven days, raising the county’s total from 88 to 89. The number of cases in the county also rose from 2,857 to 2,916 in the same timeframe.
Armstrong County also experienced one new death in the last week, with the death toll there rising from 120 to 121. The county’s caseload increased from 5,261 to 5,392.
One additional death was also reported in Jefferson County, where the number increased from 91 to 92. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 3,032 to 3,094 in the last week.
In the region, Butler County saw the largest increased in number of newly reported deaths, going from 388 to 392. Cases there also increased from 15,568 to 15,968.
Death totals in Venango and Forest counties held steady in the last week. In Venango, the number remained at 90, as cases rose from 3,575 to 3,618. And in Forest, the number of virus-related deaths remained at 21, as cases there also held steady at 1,396.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 6,638 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,082,062.
Across the state, there are 2,474 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 534 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5 percent.
As of Monday, there were 66 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,472 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On the vaccine front, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 39.5 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, as of April 13, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 6,503,362 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 69,887 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,479 cases among employees, for a total of 84,366 at 1,585 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Approximately 26,973 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.