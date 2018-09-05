CLARION – It’s a bird! It’s a car! No, it’s Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, whose car recently was transformed, morphing from used SUV to Eaglemobile.
As the number one promoter of Clarion University, Pehrsson hatched the idea to have her red Chevrolet wrapped in blue and gold. She and her husband footed the bill.
“There are so many reasons to love Clarion University and for our alumni, students, faculty and staff to be proud,” Pehrsson said. “My idea behind getting the car wrapped was to be able to display that Golden Eagle pride wherever I go. My husband — Dr. Bob — and I are thrilled!”
Clarion University created the design, and Clark Vinyl Graphics of Shippenville, printed and applied the wrap. The business has done quite a few half-wraps, but this is its first full, top-to-bottom, color change.
“I was very excited to hear that Clark Vinyl Graphics was granted the job of wrapping the Clarion University president’s car in the Golden Eagles theme,” said Paul Clark, business owner. Clark said the graphics are printed on 3M digital wrapping film, then laminated to protect and enhance the print.
“The total project took roughly 22 man-hours to complete. We started by prepping the vehicle with a degreaser, and removed all tar and other rough spots,” he said. “The wrap went on in just over 12 hours, followed by final seal and finish. We back the wrap with a 10-year warranty, and it requires no additional special care.”
The wrap is removable, with no damage to the original auto finish.
“We thank the staff and president for entrusting us with this fun and exciting project,” Clark said.
