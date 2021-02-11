BROOKVILLE – A new tool is now available to people looking for unique places to visit in the rural Pennsylvania Wilds, a designated 13-county region in north central and northwest Pennsylvania. The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas features more than 45 pages of travel inspiration and useful details for navigating to some of the region’s most popular destinations as well as other points of interest.
“This is the first PA Wilds-branded print map of the region since 2010,” said Ta Enos, CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center), the nonprofit that produced the Atlas. “So much has changed on the ground since then, with new state-of-the-art visitor centers, trail connections and other outdoor rec asset improvements in so many communities. When the PA Wilds core marketing infrastructure integrated into our nonprofit in 2016-17, the map project was at the top of our list to overhaul and get back into print.”
In late 2018, thanks to partial funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the PA Wilds Marketing Corporation, PA Wilds Center began to develop a new map of the PA Wilds. Hundreds of thousands of people travel to the PA Wilds every year, fueling a growing $1.8 billion tourism industry. The region is known for being home to the largest concentration of public lands in the commonwealth — more than 2 million acres, as well as the largest wild elk herd in the northeast, world-famous night skies, the Allegheny National Forest and thousands of miles of land and water trails.
“Our visitor bureau partners and DCNR developed the first map, and it was such a popular resource,” Enos says. “Parts of the PA Wilds are rugged and wild, and cell reception can be spotty, so having a navigable print map to accompany pawilds.com is important. Our goal was to build on that base, weave in more of the story of our region’s conservation legacy and entrepreneurial spirit, and create a model that was sustainable so it would not go out of print again. We thank all of our funders, partners and contractors for their help on this project.”
Telling the region’s story in an authentic way was important to all of the partners involved.
“We saw this project as a true opportunity to build on our region’s conservation legacy and collaborative spirit by choosing to produce the entire Atlas within the PA Wilds,” said Abbi Peters, EVP of Operations at the PA Wilds Center and co-founder of the Wilds Cooperative of PA business development network managed by the nonprofit. “We are proud to have contracted with The Graphic Hive in Williamsport for the design, Domtar to source paper from their Johnsonburg mill, local photographers to fill the Atlas with beautiful images of our awe-inspiring region, and Bayard Printing Group in Williamsport to print the final product.”
The atlas underscores the region’s rich conservation legacy by reflecting on its history as the Lumber Capital of the World during the Industrial Revolution, the impact the lumber industry has had and continues to have within the landscape, and how decades of concerted efforts brought back the forests seen today.
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas, a print companion to pawilds.com, orients seekers to the large region by breaking it down into thematic sub-regions, or landscapes, based on headliner experiences. The identified landscapes include: Allegheny National Forest & Surrounds, Cook Forest & the Ancients, Dark Skies, Elk Country, I-80 Frontier, and Pine Creek Valley and PA Grand Canyon. Each landscape section showcases photos and outlines some of its unique characteristics, communities and destinations. It also includes a directory of visitor organizations serving the landscape to help travelers plan their trips. In addition to the landscapes, the Atlas highlights regional heritage areas, including Lumber Heritage Region and PA Route 6 Alliance, conservation partners, a directory of popular regional trails by activity, and more.
The atlas is now available at the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park, or online at ShopThePaWilds.com, and it will also be available for sale via regional partners for $9.95. For more information, or to access free content from the Atlas, visit pawilds.com/outdoor-discovery-atlas/.