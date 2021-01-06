EAST BRADY – When Tracy Sheakley was appointed the new mayor of East Brady in November, she made history by being the first woman to hold the office.
A native of the Karns City area, Sheakley attended East Brady High School until its closure in 1993, and moved to East Brady after she was married.
As a former employee of Bracken’s Pharmacy and the current building manager at Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, Sheakley said political service was never really on her radar.
“No one could have been more surprised by my sudden interest in politics than I was,” she said, crediting her husband, Jason, a current member of borough council, for providing the inspiration. “[Jason] spoke with such passion about local issues and about wanting to make the town better that it made me want to do more as well.”
With the September resignation of former East Brady mayor John Klein, Sheakley said she was approached with the possibility of filling the position. Initially, she was reluctant to take the role, but soon reconsidered.
“As I thought about it, I realized that I had already been representing our town in many ways,” she said, pointing to her employment in the borough, helping her husband when he transitioned Olszak’s Garage into Sheakley’s Custom Pipe and raising four children in the community.
In her new role as mayor, Sheakley hopes to continue in the style of Klein — her former history teacher — who she said “set the bar high for community involvement” in his 10 years of service.
“My intention is to do credit to this opportunity to serve my community in any way that I can,” she said, adding that she hopes to do more than just break tie votes.
In fact, Sheakley continued, she plans to work closely not only with the borough council, but with the East Brady Area Development Corporation on projects that will be of benefit to the community.
“Projects [are] better when we work together on common goals,” she said.
Borough council president Barb Mortimer voiced her support for the new mayor.
“She’s a very welcoming person, and certainly interested in the community,” Mortimer said, noting that she believes Sheakley will “do a fine job” in her new role and offer some great ideas in the future. “We’re excited to see what she brings to the table.”
When asked about plans to run for reelection when her term ends next December, Sheakley kept her options for the future open.
“Even with COVID dictating so much of what we can and cannot do, I should have enough time to discover if I feel effective in the position to want to continue at the time of the next election.”