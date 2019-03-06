NEW BETHLEHEM – Beginning next year, students at Redbank Valley High School will have an opportunity to take two new elective courses.
At their regular meeting Monday evening, school board members unanimously voted to add the new course offerings to the class catalog for senior high students. The courses are titled ServSafe and Robotics.
According to high school principal Amy Rupp, the ServSafe course, which will be taught by home economics teacher Barbara Orange, will cover food safety in business establishments, how to prevent cross-contamination, safe food preparation practices, proper cleaning and sanitizing and more for students in grades 10 through 12.
“This course would be excellent for any student that desires to enter the food industry while in high school or after graduation,” Orange wrote in her proposal for the new class. “It would also be a good addition for that person who wishes to go to a culinary school in the future.”
Because of Orange’s certification, the proposal states that students will have the opportunity to test for a food handling certificate upon completion of the course.
“I think we’re looking at expanding our electives a little bit to make them more appealing by having some certifications,” Rupp said of the 0.5 credit ServSafe course. “Students actually leave this class with the paper in hand.”
The second course offering covers sequential semesters in robotics.
Robotics one through four will be offered to students in grades nine through 12 and will count for 0.5 credits each, for a possible total of two credits over the four years.
Rupp explained that these courses will provide opportunities to expand the growing interest in robotics that Redbank Valley has seen over the past few years. She told the board that as a result of an earlier vote to participate in a matching grant program for the acquisition of robotic kits, there was a need to provide time for students to work on the project.
“In order to utilize [the kits] to the fullest, we needed to create some time during the school day to be able to have these students prepare their robots for competitions,” she said. She noted that she and high school technology education teacher Patrick Bundy have been discussing how best to build the current extra-curricular robotics team into a semester-long course to fit the high school’s schedule.
Rupp said, however, that the courses would not all be introduced at once. Instead, they would begin next year with Robotics one, followed by levels two, three and four in the years to come.
The proposal for the robotics course, submitted by Bundy, states that the class is for those interested in the design, engineering and programming of robots, or other technical careers. There will be class competitions and engineering challenges using the VEX robotic system and careers in robotics, programming and engineering will also be discussed.
When asked if the addition of classes would require additional staff, Rupp explained that the need could be handled by having existing teachers cover the courses during current study hall periods and by offering elective classes on a rotating basis.
“We have enough teachers right now who have study halls who are able to squeeze it in and modify some current courses. We can also figure out what courses we have now that students might not be taking,” she said. “It really comes down to looking at the numbers and being able to utilize the staff we have to their full potential.”
Other Business
• Dale Kirsch was contracted as a business management consultant at a rate not to exceed $70 per hour or 40 hours per week.
Board president Dr. Chad Shaffer explained after the meeting that Kirsch will serve as a temporary mentor to district business manager Cheryl Motter.
• The board voted not to renew a contract with Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 for speech services.
Shaffer said that the service can potentially be staffed in-house at a cheaper rate.
• In his report, maintenance supervisor John Sayers said that with the installation of new LED lights, the district has saved more than $20,000 on its electric bills alone, in addition to the costs associated with replacement bulbs and ballasts incurred with the old system.
• The first readings of policies regarding Child Abuse; Suicide Awareness, Prevention and Response; and Megan’s Law were approved.
• District superintendent Dr. John Mastillo was authorized to electronically sign contracts, agreements, grants and/or licenses with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
• A joint resolution urging the General Assembly to adequately invest in public schools and students was approved.
• Board members voted to table a motion to hire Mark Jones as a 12-month, eight-hour per day maintenance employee/custodian at the high school at a total cost of $35,213.57 — not including health insurance.
Board members Dee Bell and Dr. Don Nair voted against the motion to table.
• The resignation of child specific aide Cearra Strothers was accepted.
• During the public concerns portion of the meeting, a district parent raised concerns about the decision to not publish the high school’s honor roll in area newspapers.
After a brief discussion, Shaffer suggested that the issue be addressed in a future work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.