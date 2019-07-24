EAST BRADY – Celebrating East Brady’s 150th anniversary, the community’s annual Riverfest will feature more days, more events and more fun than ever before.
The festival gets underway this Thursday, July 25, and continues through Sunday, July 29, at the Graham Field area in town.
After the annual event had limped along for several years, with volunteers few and far between, Luanne McAnallen and several other business leaders in town said they wanted to help out to bring the event back to what it once was and more.
“Something needed to change,” McAnallen said, noting that the core group of organizers expanded from a handful to nearly 15 this year.
At the top of the wish list was adding a carnival to Riverfest.
“We knew there had to be something different to get people to stay,” she said. “We were adamant we had to have a carnival.”
Carnival companies are also few and far between these days, so Riverfest had to change its schedule, moving it one week later in July to accommodate the carnival, and adding a fourth day to the usual three-day festival.
The organizers also decided early on they wanted to have a beer and wine tent at the festival grounds as well, and they also worked to develop other new ideas for the festival.
“We’ve worked hard over the course of the year,” McAnallen said, pointing to numerous fundraisers the group held in order to raise money to bring in the carnival and other attractions.
McAnallen said she’s excited that the event will finally take place this week, with a carnival that will bring nine rides for various ages, as well as at least three game booths and three food booths to fill out the festival grounds.
Riverfest kicks off on Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., with the night’s featured entertainment of Karaoke with DJ Shawn from 7 to 10 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three performers.
On Friday, the festival opens at 5 p.m. and will feature the newly revamped Firemen’s Parade starting at 6:30 p.m. through the downtown area. McAnallen said that paving work along the main street is taking place, but that organizers are hopeful it will be concluded in time for the parade.
Parade organizers are inviting anyone to submit a float, decorated golf cart or decorated bicycle for the event, with prizes to be awarded in these categories. All entries should line up at the East Brady Fire Hall starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Contact Mike Hall or visit the Riverfest website at www.eastbradyareariverfest.com for an entry form.
The parade will wind its way through the community and end at the festival grounds where the opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Also at the time, the Citizen of the Year and parade winners will be announced.
Friday night’s main attraction will be a performance by The Earthquakers band from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, July 27, Riverfest will open at noon. The day’s activities include the ABATE bicycle giveaway from noon to 5 p.m., and the Karns City Quarterback Club’s Duck Race starting at the American Legion post in Bradys Bend at 2 p.m.
SteelTown, Pittsburgh’s Party Band, will perform on stage from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The evening will also feature a fireworks display at 10 p.m. presented by Starfire Corp.
The festival wraps up on Sunday with hours of noon to 6 p.m.
The day will begin with the Anything That Floats race along the Allegheny River starting at Cogley Park. Entries can check in beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the race will get underway (weather permitting) at noon. Rules and entry forms can be found on the festival’s website.
“There’s a lot of people talking about the race,” McAnallen said. “It should be lots of fun.”
Throughout the weekend, the festival will will feature food and other vendors, along with an on-site ATM.
“We have a wide variety of food to interest everybody,” McAnallen said, noting that there will be, among other things, cheeseburgers, pizza, haluski, chicken wings, pulled pork, ice cream and more.
The Riverfest tent will also offer a variety of festival T-shirts and drink koozes. The Precious Pet and Beautiful Baby contests will also be held this year, with the cans placed at the festival tent.
McAnallen said she hopes everyone will come out to support the new festival, which is the product of many volunteers and sponsors.
“We had a mountain to climb this year,” she said. “But we’re finally reaching the top.”