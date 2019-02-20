EAST BRADY – “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” These words written in Jeremiah 29:11 encompass what lies at the heart of a new community youth group in the East Brady area.
Ignite is made up of youth members and adult volunteers from seven churches in the East Brady, Chicora and Karns City areas who gather monthly in the East Brady Community Building for an evening of fun, food and worship.
“The goal of Ignite is to gather all of the youth together from all over the area, whether they have a home church or not, in order to give them a safe place to have a great time and learn about the Bible,” Bradys Bend minister and program organizer Pastor Pete Sapp recently said of the youth group, which is open to all area children in grades one to 12.
The concept for Ignite, Sapp said, started with a single act on the part of Chicora Elementary School student Kaden Eyth who wanted to hand out Christian bracelets to his classmates. When Eyth’s gesture grew outside of his classroom, students district-wide stepped up to help him get bracelets to anyone who wanted them.
“When I saw how well everyone could work together to make this happen, I began to think how nice it would be to be able to get all the youth in the district together,” Sapp said.
Knowing several local churches struggling to maintain their own active youth groups, Sapp said he felt a need to reach out to other church leaders about starting a joint youth ministry program.
“I knew other churches struggling with this felt bad, but the current structure just isn’t able to provide what they need,” he said, explaining that many churches simply don’t have enough children in their individual congregations to sustain a youth group. “God seemed to lead us to joint ministry even before we were planning on it.”
With volunteers from seven area churches showing interest in a joint youth group, Sapp said the next step was to find a meeting location outside of a single church setting.
“We really wanted to create a sense of unity...so I promised from the start that it would not take place in a church,” he said, noting that organizers wanted the program to be a Christian event where children of all denominations felt included. He also said he wanted it to be welcoming to children who didn’t necessarily have a home church.
The youth group soon found its new home — the gymnasium and former boys’ locker room area of the East Brady Community Building.
“They have been great to us there,” Sapp said of the community building, adding that three borough council members even personally paid the youth group’s first three months of rent. “That was very generous.”
More than 50 local youth members attended the first Ignite get-together last September, and that number nearly doubled for the group’s latest event, the area’s biggest Nerf Gun war.
“That was by far our most successful event,” Sapp said, adding that attendance at other meetings has averaged around 60 children. “We never really know how many will be there.”
According to Sapp, each Ignite meeting is broken into three stations — games, snacks and Bible lessons — in which attendees rotate. In order to deal with the large age gap of youth members, Sapp said, children in grades six through 12 rotate as one group, while first- through fifth-graders move as another, but they split for lessons.
“It’s impossible for a senior in high school to sit in the same lesson as someone in first grade,” Sapp said.
Each lesson, Sapp said, focuses on a story from the Bible and teaches the children how to apply its message to life in today’s world.
“We try to give each lesson a practical application for the kids to take with them to hopefully impact themselves and the people around them,” he said, adding that volunteers often plan skits or incorporate YouTube videos into lessons.
In addition to Ignite’s regular monthly meetings — which are typically held the last Sunday of the month — Sapp said organizers also try to plan other events between meetings to hopefully encourage more bonding and friendship between youth members. Just this past weekend, the group traveled to Pittsburgh for the Winter Jam concert tour.
“We want to show that we can do God stuff but have fun at the same time while growing together,” he said.
As the group’s name suggests, Sapp said the goal of the youth group is to “Ignite” young people to be more excited and involved in their relationship with God — a task, he added, that will continue indefinitely.
“It seems like the world is apathetic to God” he said, explaining that while many people say they believe in God, their faith has little to no impact on their lives. “People are always on fire when it comes to sports and other things, but for some reason never allow that same passion to pool over into their relationship with God. We want to set kids on fire spiritually.”
In order to continue with its mission, Sapp said Ignite is always looking for new volunteers, as well as monetary donations to help with rent, snacks, game materials and prizes.
“We’re completely funded by donations,” Sapp said.
Donations to help with program costs can be sent to Trinity Church, 887 Route 68, Karns City, PA 16041. Checks should be made payable to “Ignite.”
“Sometimes the best thing comes out of something you don’t even plan,” Sapp said, adding that he is excited to see where Ignite goes in the future. “It’s been great so far. I love it.”
For more information on Ignite, contact Sapp at (724) 590-0452, or visit www.igniteyouthgroup1.weebly.com.
