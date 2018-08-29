DuBOIS – If you’re a big-time high school football fan, be on the lookout for the all new Kickoff 2018 full-color preview magazine which becomes available on Friday.
The 60-page “coffee table magazine” was a collaborative effort of the advertising and sports departments at the Courier Express/Tri-County Sunday, The Progress, the Jeffersonian Democrat and The Leader-Vindicator.
The five newspapers cover 16 teams — Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Elk County Catholic, Glendale, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Redbank Valley, Ridgway, St. Marys, Union/A-C Valley and West Branch — in six different counties (Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Centre and Cambria).
So, whether you wear the black and orange of Clarion or are raring to fire the Mountie Musket in the blue and white of P-O, don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a copy of this limited keepsake for area athletes.
“There are many features that make our product stand alone from other tabs and magazines in the community,” Regional Ad Director Kristy Yaukey said. “The magazine is a larger size and every page is full color. But, the most important aspect is our coverage area that includes 16 schools spanning six different counties.”
The magazine features previews, team and action photos, a roster and coach’s corner that includes a schedule and career coaching records. A week-by-week schedule of all games involving the 16 teams is also available in the publication.
“We are very excited to offer a completely revamped and expanded magazine that showcases all of our local football teams,” Publisher Pat Patterson said. “As summer is starting to turn to fall, we want to wish the best of luck to all of our area teams.”
You can pick up a copy of the magazine at your local newspaper office by cutting out the voucher provided in ads promoting the magazine in all five publications. Magazines will also be available at the Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem, the Eccles-Lesher Public Library in Rimersburg and the Clarion Free Library, as well as these other locations: Brockway Drug in Brockway, Cricket Wireless in DuBois and St. Marys, Woodward Pharmacy in the Shop n Save Plaza, Houtzdale; Ginger’s Family Restaurant, Coalport; Buddy Boy Winery at Conklin’s Corner, Philipsburg; and Best Buds Flowers & Gifts, Kylertown.
In addition to those locations, The Leader-Vindicator will be on hand at this Friday’s football games at Redbank Valley and Union high schools. Magazines can be claimed there with your voucher, or with a donation of at least $2 to the Sports Booster group at that school.
There is a limit of one magazine per customer when using the voucher coupon provided. Find yours on page B-4.
